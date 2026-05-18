European Stock Markets Decline Amid Inflation, Energy Prices, Geopolitical Tensions, and Iran Tensions

European stock markets experienced a decline on Monday, with concerns about inflation and rising energy prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran weighing on markets. The Stoxx 600 European index fell by 0.7%, while the DAX and CAC 40 indices also experienced declines of 0.5% and 1%, respectively. The rise in oil prices, coupled with the global bond sell-off, heightened fears of a resurgence of inflation and rising borrowing costs, particularly for energy-dependent European economies. The escalation of security incidents in the region and President Trump's warning to Iran further added to market uncertainty. The ongoing conflict between the US and Israel and Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential impact on global oil and gas supplies also contributed to market volatility.

تراجعت الأسهم الأوروبية خلال تعاملات الاثنين، مع تصاعد المخاوف المرتبطة بالتضخم وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، في وقت تواصل فيه التوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط الضغط على الأسواق العالمية، وسط غياب أي مؤشرات على انفراج قريب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

انخفض مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي بنسبة 0.7% ليصل إلى 602.52 نقطة، بعد أن أنهى الأسبوع الماضي على تراجع، فيما هبط مؤشر داكس الألماني بنسبة 0.5%، وتراجع مؤشر كاك 40 الفرنسي بنحو 1%. جاءت الضغوط على الأسواق بعد ارتفاع أسعار النفط مجدداً، بالتزامن مع توسع عمليات بيع السندات العالمية، ما عزز المخاوف من عودة موجات التضخم وارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض، خاصة في الاقتصادات الأوروبية المعتمدة بشكل كبير على واردات الطاقة.

وتزايدت التطورات الأمنية في المنطقة من حالة القلق، بينما حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إيران من أن «الوقت ينفد» أمام التوصل إلى اتفاق. وتدخل الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران شهرها الثالث، في وقت لا تزال فيه المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران تراوح مكانها، بالتزامن مع استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز الحيوي، ما يهدد تدفقات النفط والغاز العالمية ويزيد من اضطراب الأسواق.

أدى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة إلى تعزيز التوقعات بقيام البنوك المركزية العالمية بالإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة مرتفعة لفترة أطول، أو حتى الاتجاه إلى مزيد من التشديد النقدي لكبح التضخم، وهو ما انعكس سلباً على أداء الأسهم الأوروبية. في قطاع الشركات، تراجع سهم أسترازينيكا بنسبة 0.8% رغم حصول دواء تابع للشركة لعلاج ارتفاع ضغط الدم على موافقة إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، بينما ارتفع سهم Sonova بنحو 4.1% بعد توقعات إيجابية بنمو المبيعات والأرباح خلال السنة المالية 2026 ـ 2027.

وتواصل الأسواق الأوروبية التخلف عن موجة الصعود التي تشهدها بعض المؤشرات العالمية المدفوعة بطفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي، في ظل تعرض القارة لضغوط مزدوجة تتمثل في ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة وتباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي





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European Stock Markets Inflation Energy Prices Geopolitical Tensions Iran Tensions War Between US And Israel And Iran Strait Of Hormuz Global Oil And Gas Supplies

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