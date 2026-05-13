European Agency: No signs of Hanta variant; genetic sequence matches one transmission, with potential for additional cases

The European Agency for Health and Consumer Protection (EFSA) confirmed on Wednesday that there is no evidence to suggest that the Hanta variant has mutated after the virus outbreak on a cruise ship and caused cases. According to Andreas Hooper, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in Stockholm, the genetic sequence of the virus is consistent with the known strain and is only found in certain regions of the world. Hooper also mentioned that the available genetic information is almost identical, which suggests that a single event is likely to have occurred for the transmission of the disease from an infected animal to humans.

الوكالة الأوروبية: لا دلائل على تحور هانتا؛ تسلسل جيني متطابق يرجح انتقالاً واحداً من قوارض للبشر، مع احتمال ظهور حالات إضافية بين ركاب الحجر أكدت الوكالة الأوروبية للصحة، الأربعاء، أن لا مؤشرات تدعو إلى الظنّ أن سلالة الأنديز لفيروس «هانتا’ قد تحوّرت إثر تفشّي الفيروس على سفينة سياحية وتسببه بوفيات.

وقال أندرياس هوفر، من المركز الأوروبي للوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحتها (اي سي دي سي) في ستوكهولم، خلال إحاطة إعلامية «بحسب التحقيقات الأوّلية القائمة على التسلسل الجيني الكامل المتاح لنا، ما من مؤشّرات إلى أن نمط هذا الفيروس يختلف عن السلالة المعروفة منه والمنتشرة في بعض مناطق العالم». وأشار هوفر، وهو عالم أوبئة متخصّص في الميكروبيولوجيا والجزئيات، إلى أن «كلّ معلومات التسلسل الجيني التي حصلنا عليها راهناً هي متطابقة تقريباً، ما يعني أن حدثاً واحداً على الأرجح وقع لانتقال العدوى من حيوان موبوء إلى البشر».

وأكّدت فحوص مخبرية في جنوب إفريقيا وسويسرا أن الفيروس ينتمي إلى سلالة الأنديز، وهي السلالة الوحيدة المعروفة لهذا الفيروس التي تصيب البشر، وما من لقاحات أو علاجات خاصة بفيروس «هانتا’. من جانبها، أوضحت باميلا رندي-فاغنر، مديرة المركز الأوروبي، «نظراً لفترة الحضانة الطويلة، من غير المستبعد أن يظهر مزيد من الحالات في أوساط الركاب الذين وضعوا في الحجر الصحي».

كما لفت جانفرانكو شبيتيري، المسؤول في المركز الأوروبي عن المعلومات التحليلية المتعلّقة بالأوبئة العالمية والأمن الصحي، إلى أن الأشخاص قد ينقلون العدوى قبل أيّام من ظهور الأعراض عليهم، وأضاف «نوصي مثلاً على سبيل الحيطة والحذر بتقفّي أثر من خالطوا المريض قبل يومين من ظهور الأعراض»





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Hanta Virus Variant Cruise Ship Transmission Genetic Sequence

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