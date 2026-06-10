European Stock Market Update

The European stock market experienced a positive start to the day, with investors hopeful of a resolution in the Middle East conflict. The Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.1% to 619.88 points, with gains across most sectors. The oil prices reached $90 per barrel after the US-Iran exchange of new strikes, which cast a shadow on the end of the conflict. The Bank of Europe is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to combat rising energy costs. The focus will be on the future outlook of monetary policy. The Japanese stock market experienced a decline due to renewed tensions in the Middle East, with investors shifting their focus to relative valuations.

صعدت الأسهم الأوروبية، أمس، وقبيل بدء اجتماع البنك المركزي الأوروبي الذي يستمر يومين لبحث قرار السياسة النقدية في منطقة اليورو. خلال التعاملات استقرت الأسهم الأوروبية خضراء مع تمسك المستثمرين بآمال التوصل لاتفاق في الشرق الأوسط، وسط ترقب قرار البنك المركزي الأوروبي بشأن السياسة النقدية، وارتفع مؤشر ستوكس 0.1% إلى 619.88 نقطة مع زيادة طفيفة في معظم القطاعات.

وناهزت أسعار النفط الخام 90 دولاراً للبرميل بعد تبادل الولايات المتحدة وإيران ضربات جديدة، ما ألقى بظلاله على التوقعات بانتهاء وشيك للصراع، وتمسك المتعاملون على الرغم من ذلك بتصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بأن اتفاقاً لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أصبح وشيكاً. بدأ اجتماع البنك المركزي الأوروبي، ومن المتوقع على نطاق واسع أن يرفع البنك أسعار الفائدة بنحو 25 نقطة أساس في ختام الاجتماع لمواجهة ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة، لكن التركيز الأكبر سيكون على تصريحات صانعي السياسة بشأن التوقعات المستقبلية للسياسة النقدية.

وصعد سهم إس. تي مايكرو إلكترونيكس 2.9% بعد رفع «بنك أوف أمريكا جلوبال ريسيرش» للسمسرة تصنيف سهم الشركة، وزاد سهم إنفينيون المنافسة 2.6%. وواصلت البنوك البريطانية خسائرها عقب تراجع في الجلسة السابقة بعدما أصدر بنك «جيه. بي مورجان» تقريراً أشار فيه إلى تأثير أكبر للقواعد الصينية الجديدة.

وتراجع سهما بنكي «إتش. إس. بي. سي» و«ستاندرد تشارترد» بأكثر من 1% لكل منهما، وربح سهم مجموعة كونجسبرج للدفاع 3.2% بعد أن أعلنت أنها تهدف إلى زيادة إيراداتها 3 مرات في السنوات المقبلة مدفوعة بتنامي الاستثمارات العسكرية في أوروبا.

وتراجعت المؤشرات اليابانية عقب تجدد التوترات الجيوسياسية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بضغط تخلي المستثمرين عن أسهم قطاع التكنولوجيا ومخاوف تشديد السياسة النقدية. وانخفض مؤشر نيكاي 225 القياسي 1.89% عند 64179.27 نقطة، ويعكس الاتجاه بعد الارتفاع 2.1% في الجلسة السابقة. وانخفض مؤشر توبكس 1.25% إلى 3847.60 نقطة. وأظهرت البيانات أن ضغوط الأسعار الناجمة عن أزمة الخليج تسببت في تسارع وتيرة التضخم في أسعار الجملة اليابانية إلى أعلى مستوى في 3 سنوات، ما زاد من الضغوط الصعودية على عائدات السندات المحلية.

وقال واتارو أكياما، محلل الأسهم في نومورا سيكيوريتيز: «تتركز الخسائر على الأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وأشباه الموصلات، إذ دفع التوتر المتصاعد في الشرق الأوسط والضغوط الصعودية على أسعار الفائدة اليابانية المستثمرين إلى التركيز أكثر على التقييمات النسبية». وأضاف: «نتيجة لذلك، فإن انخفاض المؤشر توبكس محدود نسبياً مقارنة بالمؤشر نيكاي، الذي يغلب عليه أسهم التكنولوجيا، وارتفع 99 سهماً على المؤشر نيكاي مقابل انخفاض 126 سهماً.

وسجلت الأسهم المرتبطة بالتكنولوجيا أكبر الخسائر، بما في ذلك شركة تايو يودن، التي هوى سهمها 12.9%، تليها شركة فوروكاوا إلكتريك بتراجع 11.7%، وشركة سوميتومو إلكتريك التي انخفضت أسهمها أيضاً 11.7%. وجاء سهم نينتندو ضمن أكبر الخاسرين، إذ انخفض 6.76% بعد عرض ترويجي مخيب لآمال المستثمرين من شركة ألعاب الفيديو العملاقة لأحدث إصداراتها.

أما أكبر الرابحين على المؤشر نيكاي فكانت شركة التطوير العقاري ميتسوبيشي إستيت، التي ارتفعت أسهمها 5.2%، تلتها شركة أورينتال لاند المشغلة لمدينة طوكيو ديزني لاند بزيادة 4.3، وشركة سكرين هولدنجز التي صعدت أسهمها 4.2%





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