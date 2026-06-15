Embracing Emirati Heritage in Modern Projects Strengthens Identity and Boosts Economy

The world has seen a growing trend towards integrating heritage in modern projects, whether in design, fashion, crafts, or even branding. This trend in the UAE is a way to preserve cultural identity while embracing modernity, creating a unique balance between the past and the present. Heritage is a rich source that can be innovatively and thoughtfully exploited. Many modern projects now incorporate traditional elements such as traditional carvings, colors inspired by local environments, and natural materials to create products with a distinctive character. This gives these projects a strong identity and makes them more relatable to the public. In this context, one Emirati family-owned business highlighted how incorporating heritage in modern projects has helped highlight national identity and boost the presence of local products in the market. They emphasized that using traditional elements like traditional carvings and traditional materials gives products a unique and modern touch that sets them apart from ordinary commercial products. This approach also contributes to preserving cultural heritage and ensuring its continuity in everyday life.

دمج التراث الإماراتي بالمشاريع الحديثة يعزز الهوية ويدعم الاقتصاد عبر نقوش وخامات وحرف وعطور بلمسة عصرية تجذب الأجيال والأسواقيشهد العالم في السنوات الأخيرة توجهاً متزايداً نحو دمج التراث في المشاريع الحديثة، سواء في مجالات التصميم، أو الأزياء، أو الصناعات الحرفية، أو حتى في العلامات التجارية.

ويأتي هذا التوجه الإماراتي كوسيلة للحفاظ على الهوية الثقافية، وفي الوقت ذاته مواكبة التطور والحداثة، ما يصنع توازناً فريداً بين الماضي والحاضر، ويمنح المشاريع طابعاً مميزاً يصعب تقليده في الأسواق التقليدية. فالتراث مصدر إلهام غني يمكن استثماره بطرق مبتكرة ومدروسة. فالكثير من المشاريع الحديثة باتت تعتمد على عناصر تراثية مثل النقوش التقليدية، والألوان المستوحاة من البيئة المحلية، والمواد الطبيعية، لتقديم منتجات تحمل طابعاً مختلفاً عن المنتجات التجارية المعتادة. وهذا ما يمنح هذه المشاريع هوية قوية ويجعلها أكثر قرباً من الجمهور.

وفي هذا السياق، أشارت إحدى الأسر الإماراتية المنتجة إلى أن استلهام التراث في المشاريع الحديثة أسهم في إبراز الهوية الوطنية وتعزيز حضور المنتجات المحلية في السوق، مؤكدة أن توظيف عناصر مستمدة من الموروث الشعبي، مثل النقوش التقليدية والخامات التراثية، يمنح المنتجات طابعاً فريداً يجمع بين الأصالة ومتطلبات العصر. ومن أبرز الأمثلة على ذلك، استخدام الحرف اليدوية القديمة في تصميم منتجات عصرية، مثل دمج فنون التلي أو السدو في الأزياء الحديثة، أو إدخال الروائح التراثية كالعود والدخون في عطور معاصرة بتصاميم أنيقة.

كما يظهر هذا التوظيف في تصميم المقاهي والمطاعم التي تستلهم ديكوراتها من البيوت الشعبية، ما يخلق تجربة متكاملة تجمع بين الذوق الحديث واللمسة التراثية الأصيلة. ومن المشاريع التي وظفت التراث بأسلوب معاصر مشروع «Eterna» الإماراتي المتخصص في العطور والدخون والعود المعطر، حيث استلهم العديد من منتجاته من الروائح الشرقية المرتبطة بالموروث المحلي، مع تقديمها بتصاميم حديثة تتناسب مع أذواق المستهلكين في الوقت الحالي.

ويعكس هذا التوجه قدرة المشاريع الوطنية على المحافظة على العناصر التراثية وتقديمها بصورة مبتكرة تجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة. وأوضحت صاحبة مشروع «Eterna» أن العود والدخون لا يزالان يمثلان جزءاً مهماً من الثقافة الإماراتية، مشيرة إلى أن تطوير هذه المنتجات بأساليب عصرية يسهم في تعريف الأجيال الجديدة بالموروث المحلي، ويعزز حضور المنتجات المستوحاة من التراث في الأسواق المحلية والخليجية.

وقال صاحب مشروع ضمن إحدى الأسر الإماراتية المنتجة إن التراث مصدر دائماً للإلهام في تطوير المنتجات الحديثة، لافتة إلى أن المزج بين العناصر التراثية والتصاميم العصرية يسهم في المحافظة على الموروث الثقافي وتقديمه بصورة تتناسب مع اهتمامات الأجيال الجديدة، وتضمن استمراريته في الحياة اليومية





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