Employee at UAE Government Service Goes Above and Beyond for Senior Citizen

A story of a dedicated employee at a UAE government service who goes above and beyond to assist a senior citizen, demonstrating the country's commitment to inclusivity and service excellence.

ذهبتُ الأسبوع الماضي إلى جهة حكومية خدمية في أبوظبي لإنهاء أمر خاص، جلست في المكان المخصص للسيدات وكبار السن، وانتظرتُ دوري لمراجعة أحد موظفي مركز إسعاد المتعاملين.

لفت نظري وجود مُراجع كبير في السن وزوجته يتحدثون مع أحد الموظفين، الذي بادر بقوله: «استرح هنا يا والدي، أحد المديرين من الطابق الرابع سيأتي إليك حالاً»، فرد عليه المُراجع: «ما عليك.. يمكن أن أذهب لمكتبه»، فبادره الموظف: «لا.. استرح». دقائق وحضر أحد المديرين، وجلس بودّ بالغ إلى جانب كبير السن، يستمع لمشكلته دون مقاطعته إلا من كلمة واحدة فقط «سامحنا على التقصير»، حيث يرددها وهو مبتسم، ويكتب ملاحظات في ورقة صغيرة.

ثم أجرى اتصالاً سريعاً، وأخبر الرجل وزوجته أن الأمر «محلول، بإذن الله»، فانصرفا وهما يدعوان له بالخير. ظل المدير جالساً في المكان شبه الخالي من المراجعين، إلا أنا وسيدة أخرى أخبرته بمشكلتها فقام بما قام به مع كبير السن من تدوين الملاحظات والاتصال بأحد الأشخاص وإعطائه رقم هاتف السيدة لمتابعة حل مشكلتها، كما أعطاها رقم هاتف الموظف واسمه للتواصل معه، وانصرفت السيدة، وظل مكانه يدوّن ملاحظات مرة أخرى.

كل ذلك لم يستغرق خمس دقائق، لكن وسط انهماك المدير في التدوين، جاء أحد موظفي الأمن المسؤولين عن تنظم جلوس المراجعين، وطلب منه الانتقال إلى المكان المخصص للرجال، فردّ المدير: «دقيقة.. أُنهي هذه الأمور»، فلم يقتنع موظف الأمن وطلب منه مرة أخرى الانتقال للجهة الأخرى بقوله: «إذا تسمح هذا المكان مخصص للنساء».

فأومأ المدير برأسه، فكررها موظف الأمن للمرة الثالثة، ورد المدير مبتسماً: «أنا موظف معكم هنا، لدي تفاصيل مهمة أكتبها وسأغادر»، فرد موظف الأمن: «هل تعمل هنا في مركز إسعاد المتعاملين؟ »، فجاوبه: «لا.. في قسم آخر».

قصة قصيرة وراءها جهود منظومة كاملة، موظف إسعاد المتعاملين يقدّر حاجة كبير السن، وعدم قدرته على الصعود، والبحث عن مكتب المدير، فيستدعيه، والمدير ينزل مباشرة من الدور الرابع، ويجلس ليستمع بأريحية وتواضُع للمراجعين، ويحل مشكلاتهم التي ربما لا يمكن حلها عن طريق الموظفين العاديين، وموظف الأمن ربما كان جديداً لا يعرف المدير، لكنه في النهاية يؤدي عمله على أكمل وجه.. باختصار، هذه هي دولة الإمارات





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UAE Government Service Inclusive Society Service Excellence Senior Citizen Employee Dedication

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