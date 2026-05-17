Elevated Tensions in US-Israel Relations with Iran Tensions Increasing

The current regional tensions between the United States and Israel are escalating in relation to Iran. The US and Israeli officials have exchanged heated rhetoric, implying a potential reinvigoration of military action against Iran if certain conditions are not met by the latter.

تتزايد خلال الساعات الأخيرة المؤشرات السياسية والإعلامية التي توحي بأن الصافرة قد تنطلق لعودة الحرب على إيران، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع نبرة الخطاب الأمريكي والإسرائيلي بالتوازي مع تعثر المسارات التفاوضية، وعودة الحديث عن 'خيارات مفتوحة' إذا لم تستجب طهران للشروط الأمريكية.

أمس، تحدث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو، هاتفياً لنصف ساعة، وقالا إن البلدين يعملان بتنسيق كامل، وأطلقا تهديدات مشتركة لطهران بالعودة للهجوم العسكري المكثف في حال عدم التوصل إلى شروط أمريكية صارمة، وفقاً لموقع إكسيوس. وقال ترامب للموقع إن صبره على إيران بدأ ينفد، ملوّحاً بأن الخيار العسكري سيعود وبكثافة أكبر إذا لم توافق طهران على تجميد التخصيب لفترة طويلة، والتخلي عن منشآتها النووية.

وأكد نتانياهو من جهته جاهزية إسرائيل للسيناريوهات كافة، مشدداً على التطابق التام في الأهداف بين تل أبيب وواشنطن، وأهمها منع إيران من امتلاك القدرات النووية وتفكيك البنية التحتية الخاصة بالتخصيب





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US-Iran Tensions Israeli-Iran Tensions Potential Return Of IDF Strikes Iranian Nuclear Program Development Increased US Troop Presence In The Region

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