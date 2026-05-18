Egypt Successfully Grows Maize at High Salinity Levels in Five-Year Project with Bioactive and Nano Technologies, Without Desalination Project Space for Expansion of Strategic Crops in Several Areas

A research team at the Center for Desert Research in Egypt announced the successful completion of a five-year project aimed at growing maize at high salinity levels using innovative biotechnologies and nano-techniques. They were successful in cultivating maize in areas with a salt content of up to 8,000 parts per million, as well as areas with a salt content of up to 17,000 parts per million. Their research has the potential to open up new avenues for expanding agriculture in arid and saline lands, especially in areas affected by water scarcity and climate change.

مصر تحقق نجاحاً بزراعة القمح في ملوحة عالية بمشروع 5 سنوات بتقنيات حيوية ونانو، دون تحلية، للتوسع الصحراوي وزيادة الإنتاج أعلن مركز بحوث الصحراء في مصر، نجاح مشروع بحثي متخصص في زراعة القمح تحت ظروف الملوحة العالية في خطوة تمثل دعماً مهماً لجهود مصر في التوسع بزراعة المحاصيل الاستراتيجية وزيادة إنتاج القمح.

وقال د. أمل عمر، رئيس الفريق البحثي، إن نتائج المشروع تتوج جهوداً استمرت لنحو خمس سنوات، ركزت على إنتاج القمح في بيئات صحراوية تعاني ارتفاع نسب الملوحة، مضيفاً أن الفريق نجح في زراعة القمح باستخدام مياه تصل ملوحتها إلى ٨٠٠٠ جزء في المليون، بالإضافة إلى أراضٍ بلغت ملوحتها نحو 17 ألف جزء في المليون.

وأجريت التجارب المصرية في عدة مناطق، من بينها الواحات الخارجة بالوادي الجديد، ورأس سدر جنوب سيناء، قبل الانتقال خلال العام الحالي إلى منطقة المهرة بطريق العلمين وهي منطقة قريبة من مدينة الحمام بمرسى مطروح، وتعد من أكثر المناطق معاناة من ملوحة التربة والمياه الجوفية نظراً لقربها من الساحل الشمالي والبحر. واعتمد الفريق البحثي، التابع لمركز بحوث الصحراء، على تقنيات حديثة تجمع بين التكنولوجيا الحيوية وتكنولوجيا النانو، بهدف تعزيز قدرة النباتات على تحمل الإجهاد الملحي، دون الحاجة إلى معالجة التربة أو تحلية المياه.

وتقوم الفكرة الأساسية للمشروع، على تهيئة النبات للتكيف مع الظروف القاسية، بما يسمح له باستكمال دورة حياته بصورة طبيعية، حتى في الأراضي شديدة الملوحة، الذي يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للتوسع الزراعي في المناطق الصحراوية. وأكدت د. أمل عمر أن نتائج المشروع تمثل خطوة واعدة نحو استغلال الأراضي المتأثرة بالملوحة وزيادة الرقعة الزراعية خاصة في ظل التحديات المرتبطة بمنطقة البندرة المياه والتغيرات المناخية





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