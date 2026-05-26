The Egyptian national team enters the 2026 World Cup with the ambition of achieving their first-ever victory, but the significance of their participation is heightened by the potential last appearance of their talismanic captain and star player, Mohamed Salah. Salah, who has been a key figure in the team's recent successes, is expected to lead the team to victory, as he has been recognized as one of the best players in the world. The team's preparations for the tournament include a closed training camp in Cairo, followed by a series of friendly matches and a final training camp in the United States, which will culminate in a match against Brazil. The team's chances of success are bolstered by the strong performance of Salah and Trezeguet, who have scored a combined total of 14 goals in the recent international matches.

منتخب مصر لكرة القدم يدخل نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 بطموح تحقيق أول فوز في تاريخه بالبطولة، حيث يشارك فيه قائد الفراعنة ونجمهم الأبرز محمد صلاح على المسرح العالمي.

وقدمت مصر أول مشاركة في كأس العالم عام 1934، لكنها لم تحقق أي انتصار خلال 7 مباريات، حيث اكتفت بتعادلين مقابل خمس هزائم. وفي مونديال روسيا 2018، خاض صلاح تجربته الأولى في كأس العالم وسط ظروف صعبة، بعدما تعرض لإصابة قوية في الكتف مع ليفربول خلال نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا أمام ريال مدريد. وغاب عن المباراة الأولى أمام أوروغواي، قبل أن يسجل هدفين في مرمى روسيا والسعودية، لكن ذلك لم يكن كافيًا لتفادي خروج المنتخب من الدور الأول.

ويخوض صلاح مونديال 2026 بعد نهاية مشواره مع ليفربول عقب تسع سنوات حافلة بالإنجازات، رسخ خلالها مكانته كأحد أساطير النادي، بعدما توج بالدوري الإنجليزي مرتين ودوري أبطال أوروبا عام 2019. لكن النجم المصري تعرض لإصابة عضلية في أبريل الماضي، أبعدته لفترة عن تشكيلة مدربه الهولندي أرنه سلوت. وقال محمود حسن تريزيغيه: بالنسبة لي، صلاح هو أفضل لاعب في العالم. نثق في تعافيه قبل كأس العالم، لأن وجوده مهم للغاية لنا، ليس فقط كنجم، بل أيضًا كقائد يمنح الفريق الثقة والقوة.

وشكل صلاح وتريزيغيه ثنائيًا هجوميًا مميزًا خلال التصفيات، بعدما سجلا 14 هدفًا من أصل 20 أحرزها المنتخب المصري. وسيختتم منتخب مصر استعداداته للمونديال بمعسكر مغلق في القاهرة، تتخلله مواجهة ودية أمام روسيا، قبل السفر إلى الولايات المتحدة لخوض المعسكر الأخير، الذي يتضمن مباراة ودية أمام البرازيل. وقال إبراهيم حسن، مدير المنتخب المصري: صلاح سيتواجد معنا فور نهاية مشواره مع ليفربول، ونأمل أن يكون جاهزًا للمشاركة بصورة طبيعية قبل انطلاق كأس العالم.

وتحمل مشاركة صلاح هذه المرة بُعدًا إضافيًا، ليس فقط بسبب احتمالية كونها الأخيرة له في كأس العالم، بل لأنه أصبح رمزًا لجيل كامل داخل المنتخب المصري. وقال أحمد فتحي، قائد منتخب مصر في مونديال 2018: صلاح يستحق قيادة المنتخب بالتأكيد، وأثق في أنه سيحقق شيئًا مع الفراعنة في كأس العالم. لقد كان دائمًا لاعبًا يصنع الفارق. وأوقعت القرعة منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب بلجيكا ونيوزيلندا وإيران، مع طموحات واضحة بتجاوز دور المجموعات.

وقد أظهرت التحضيرات الأخيرة مؤشرات إيجابية، بعدما حقق المنتخب فوزًا وديًا كبيرًا على السعودية برباعية نظيفة، ثم تعادل سلبيًا مع إسبانيا بطلة أوروبا. وقال جمال عبد الحميد، قائد منتخب مصر في مونديال 1990: صلاح قائد بالفطرة، وأعتقد أنه قادر على قيادة المنتخب لتحقيق أول فوز في تاريخ مصر بكأس العالم. وفي ظل هذه المعطيات، تتجه الأنظار إلى محمد صلاح باعتباره الأمل الأكبر لتحقيق الحلم المؤجل، إذ تبدو «الرقصة الأخيرة» فرصة مثالية لقيادة مصر نحو أول انتصار في تاريخها بالمونديال





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