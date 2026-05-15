Egypt's Largest Bridge, the Nile River Crossing, is a Game-Changer for Cairo's Traffic

The new bridge, known as the Nile River Crossing, is a significant engineering feat in the Middle East and Africa, boasting a span of 67.3 meters and 12 complete lanes. It was officially opened on May 15, 2019, as part of the much larger Cairo Ring Road project, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and redistribute traffic flow.

في إنجاز هندسي يُعد من بين الأضخم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، يبرز جسر تحيا مصر في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة كأحد أوسع الجسور في العالم، حيث يعبر مجرى نهر النيل بعرض يصل إلى 67.3 مترا ويضم 12 حارة مرورية كاملة.

تم افتتاح الجسر في 15 مايو 2019، ليشكل جزءا محوريا من محور روض الفرج – الضبعة، أحد أكبر مشروعات الطرق في مصر، والذي يهدف إلى إعادة توزيع الحركة المرورية في القاهرة وتقليل الضغط على قلب العاصمة عبر إنشاء مسارات بديلة لحركة العبور السريع. ويمتد الجسر بطول 540 مترا، ويتضمن فتحة مركزية يبلغ طولها 300 متر، صُممت خصيصا لضمان استمرار الملاحة النهرية في نهر النيل دون أي تعطيل، مع تقسيم الحركة المرورية إلى ست حارات في كل اتجاه، ما يحول الجسر عمليا إلى طريق سريع مرتفع فوق النهر.

ويُعد المشروع جزءا من رؤية أوسع لتحسين السيولة المرورية في القاهرة، حيث لا يقتصر دوره على ربط ضفتي النهر، بل يمتد ليعمل كعنصر ضمن منظومة مرورية متكاملة تهدف إلى تحويل مسارات العبور بعيدا عن المناطق الأكثر ازدحاما، وتقليل الاختناقات قبل وصولها إلى مركز المدينة. ومن الناحية الهندسية، اعتمد الجسر على نظام الكابلات المائلة، حيث تنقل الأبراج الخرسانية الأحمال من سطح الجسر عبر نحو 160 كابلا فولاذيا موزعة بتصميم شبه مروحي، بما يضمن توزيع الأحمال بشكل متوازن عبر هذا العرض غير المسبوق.

وتصل ارتفاعات الأبراج إلى نحو 92 مترا، ما يجعلها عنصرا رئيسيا في استقرار الهيكل الضخم، خصوصا مع الحاجة إلى التحكم في الاهتزازات والتشوهات الناتجة عن الكثافة المرورية العالية على مدار الساعة. كما تم تنفيذ الجسر باستخدام تقنيات بناء تدريجية متقدمة، حيث جرى تركيب أجزاء من الهيكل بشكل متتابع من الأبراج باتجاه منتصف النهر، دون الحاجة إلى دعامات وسط مجرى النيل، وهو ما ساعد في الحفاظ على حركة الملاحة النهرية بشكل كامل خلال فترة الإنشاء.

وشارك في تنفيذ المشروع أكثر من 4000 مهندس وعامل، مع استخدام معدات بحرية ورافعات عائمة لنقل وتركيب القطع الإنشائية الضخمة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ أساسات عميقة بأقطار كبيرة لضمان استقرار الهيكل ونقل الأحمال إلى طبقات أرضية صلبة تحت رواسب النهر. وتُقدّر تكلفة المشروع بنحو 5 مليارات جنيه مصري، في إطار استثمارات واسعة لتحديث البنية التحتية في القاهرة والتعامل مع أزمة الازدحام المزمن الذي تعاني منه المدينة، التي تُعد من أكثر المدن كثافة مرورية في العالم.

ويرى خبراء أن الجسر يمثل تحولا في فلسفة التخطيط المروري في العاصمة المصرية، إذ لا يكتفي بتوسيع القدرة الاستيعابية، بل يعمل على إعادة توجيه حركة المرور قبل دخولها إلى المناطق المزدحمة، عبر ربط محاور سريعة خارج المركز الحضري. وأسهم المشروع في تقليل زمن الرحلات بين عدة مناطق رئيسية في القاهرة، إلى جانب تخفيف استهلاك الوقود وتقليل الضغط على شبكة الطرق التقليدية، ما يجعله أحد أبرز المشاريع التي تعيد تشكيل خريطة النقل في المدينة.

وبذلك، لا يُعد جسر تحيا مصر مجرد معبر فوق نهر النيل، بل جزءا من منظومة حضرية أوسع تهدف إلى إعادة تنظيم الحركة داخل واحدة من أكثر العواصم ازدحاما على مستوى العالم





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Cairo Nile River Crossing Egypt Engineering Feat Traffic Congestion Cairo Ring Road Project

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