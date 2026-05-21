Egyptian News: Forensic Investigations Reveal Involvement of a Locksmith in the Theft of Nala Djeigui's Daughter and Granddaughter

The investigation revealed details of the theft of Nala Djeigui's daughter and granddaughter's safe, including the opening of the safes, the transfer of money and gold items, and the stages of the theft.

التحقيقات تكشف تورط فني خزائن مع ابنة نوال الدجوي وحفيدتها بسرقة أموال وذهب على مراحل مقابل 430 ألف مع تمويه وتعطيل كاميرات كشفت التحقيقات عن تفاصيل مثيرة بشأن سرقة خزائن الدكتورة نوال الدجوي، في مصر، بعد اعترافات أدلى بها فني خزائن متهم بالمشاركة في تنفيذ الواقعة، تضمنت كواليس فتح الخزائن، ونقل الأموال والمشغولات الذهبية، على مراحل.

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن المتهم «م. س»، 40 عاماً، أقر باشتراكه، بطريق الاتفاق والمساعدة مع ابنة نوال الدجوي الراحلة، وحفيدتها، في الاستيلاء على أموال ومشغولات ذهبية من داخل خزائن منزلها بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر، مقابل حصوله على 430 ألف جنيه، بحسب صحيفة المصري اليوم، التي أعلنت حصولها على نسخة من الاعترافات.

وأتت اعترافات المتهم ضمن القضية رقم 5222 لسنة 2025 جنح أول أكتوبر، والمضمومة إليها القضية رقم 5260 لسنة 2025، قبل أن تصدر النيابة العامة قرارها بعدم وجود وجه لإقامة الدعوى، بعد تنازل الشاكية عن البلاغ. قال المتهم في اعترافاته إنه عمل منذ عام 2005 في صيانة الخزائن الحديدية، وتعرف إلى أسرة نوال الدجوي من خلال أعمال الصيانة الدورية التي كان ينفذها داخل منازلهم، وجامعة أكتوبر للعلوم الحديثة.

وأضاف أن ابنة نوال الدجوي الراحلة، طلبت منه خلال إبريل 2022 التوجه إلى منزل والدتها بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر لإصلاح عطل في إحدى الخزائن، حيث اكتشف وجود ثلاث خزائن حديدية تحتوي مبالغ مالية ضخمة، بالعملتين المحلية والأجنبية، إضافة إلى سبائك ومشغولات ذهبية. وأوضح أن علاقة العمل تطورت لاحقاً مع عائلة نوال الدجوي، قبل أن تطلب منه ابنتها في منتصف عام 2024 تغيير الكوالين والأرقام السرية الخاصة بالخزائن الثلاث، من دون علم والدتها، تمهيداً لنقل محتوياتها إلى شقة أخرى مملوكة لها في الزمالك، مقابل مبالغ مالية كبيرة.

أقر المتهم بتوجهه إلى منزل نوال الدجوي برفقة ابنتها، وإحدى حفيدتيها، ونفذ عملية فتح خزانتين، وتغيير الكوالين الخاصة بهما، قبل أن تتركه السيدتان خارج الغرفة لنحو نصف ساعة. وأشار إلى أنه عاد ليجد محتويات الخزانتين قد فُرغت داخل عدد كبير من حقائب السفر، من دون أن يعرف طريقة نقلها، مؤكداً حصوله بعد ذلك على 300 ألف جنيه نظير مشاركته في تنفيذ العملية، وهو المبلغ الذي ساعده في افتتاح محل خاص لبيع الخزائن الحديدية في منطقة سكنه.

كشف المتهم أن المرحلة الثانية من العملية نُفذت بعد وفاة ابنة نوال الدجوي، حين طلبت منه حفيدتها «إ» العودة إلى منزل جدتها خلال إبريل 2025 لفتح الخزينة الثالثة المتبقية. وقال إنه شارك في تفريغ محتويات الخزينة داخل حقيبتين كبيرتين تحتويان على مبالغ مالية بالعملتين، المحلية والأجنبية، قبل تغيير الكالون والرقم السري للخزينة، والانصراف من المكان.

وأوضح أن حفيدة نوال الدجوي استعانت بسائقها لفصل التيار الكهربائي عن العقار، وتعطيل كاميرات المراقبة أثناء تنفيذ العملية، مضيفاً أنه حصل مقابل تلك المرحلة على 130 ألف جنيه، بينها 50 ألفاً نقداً، و80 ألفاً عبر تطبيقين للمحافظ المالية. تضمنت الاعترافات تفاصيل محاولة تضليل جهات التحقيق، إذ قال المتهم إنه تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من حفيدة نوال الدجوي، يوم 18 مايو 2025، طلبت خلاله حضوره إلى العقار مجدداً، بعد اكتشاف خلو الخزائن.

وأضاف أنه دخل العقار عبر الجراج بعيداً عن الكاميرات، وعلم خلال اللقاء أن الكهرباء فصلت عن المبنى، ونزعت الكاميرا الموجودة أمام باب الشقة الرئيسية. وأشار إلى تظاهره أمام رجال الشرطة والنيابة بالحضور لأول مرة، حيث زعم أن كوالين الخزائن جرى تغييرها بواسطة مجهولين، قبل أن يفتح الخزائن باستخدام مفاتيح كانت بحوزته ليكتشف الجميع خلوها من الأموال والمشغولات الذهبية.

اعترف المتهم كذلك بأنه احتفظ بعدد كبير من مفاتيح الخزائن الأصلية منذ عمله السابق في إحدى شركات الخزائن، واستخدم أحدها في فتح الخزائن داخل شقة نوال الدجوي. وأرشدت التحقيقات عن حقيبة داخل سيارته ضمت مفاتيح، وكوالين، ولوحات إلكترونية خاصة بالخزائن الحديدية، استخدمها خلال تنفيذ الجريمة





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Theft Safes Money Gold Items Locksmith Stages Of The Theft Egyptian News Nala Djeigui's Daughter Nala Djeigui's Granddaughter Egyptian Forensic Investigation Egyptian Court Case

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