Egyptian Banking Sector Sees Surge in ATM Cash Withdrawals, with Bank of Alexandria Leading the Charge

The banking sector in Egypt has experienced a significant increase in cash withdrawals from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), with the Bank of Alexandria leading the charge. The surge in withdrawals is considered unusual compared to normal daily rates. The increased demand for cash has led to complaints from bank customers about a shortage of liquidity in ATMs, particularly during holiday periods. The banking sector has taken measures to ensure the availability of cash, including agreements with money transfer companies to keep ATMs running around the clock. The head of the Egyptian Bankers Association, Mohamed El-Tebri, revealed that the ATM network in Egypt, which includes the ATMs of the Central Bank of Egypt and the Bank of Alexandria, consists of around 13,000 machines, making it one of the largest ATM networks in Egypt in terms of coverage and operational capacity.

شهد القطاع المصرفي في مصر ارتفاعاً حاداً في عمليات السحب النقدي من ماكينات الصراف الآلي، بعدما سجل البنك الأهلي بمفرده سحوبات بلغت 9 مليارات جنيه خلال يومين فقط، في تطور اعتبر غير معتاد، مقارنة بالمعدلات اليومية الطبيعية.

وكشف محمد الإتربي رئيس اتحاد بنوك مصر، ورئيس مجلس إدارة البنك الأهلي المصري، خلال مداخلة تلفزيونية، أن حجم السحب المعتاد من ماكينات البنك كان يدور في حدود ملياري جنيه، قبل أن يقفز إلى 9 مليارات جنيه خلال يومين، مضيفاً: «سحب من البنك الأهلي 9 مليارات جنيه في يومين فقط، وفي الأوقات العادية كان يتم سحب ملياري جنيه فقط». تصاعدت شكاوى عملاء البنوك من نقص السيولة في ماكينات الصرف الآلي، وسط ازدحام شديد أمامها، خاصة مع اقتراب فترات الإجازات.

وأكد الإتربي أن حالة التكدس شمل عدداً كبيراً من المواقع، مشيراً إلى أن القطاع المصرفي اتخذ إجراءات احترازية لضمان استمرار توافر النقد، في ظل الضغط المتزايد على السحب، عن طريق الاتفاق مع شركات نقل الأموال للاستمرار في تغذية الماكينات على مدار الساعة، مع ضخ البنوك السيولة الكافية لذلك. أوضح رئيس اتحاد بنوك مصر أن شبكة ماكينات الصراف الآلي التابعة لبنك مصر والبنك الأهلي المصري تضم نحو 13 ألف ماكينة، ما يجعلها من أكبر شبكات الصرف الآلي في مصر من حيث الانتشار والقدرة التشغيلية.

وأشار إلى أن هذه البنية التحتية الواسعة تهدف إلى تلبية احتياجات العملاء على مدار الساعة، إلا أن الضغوط الاستثنائية الأخيرة رفعت معدلات السحب إلى مستويات غير معتادة، ما استدعى تدخلًا عاجلًا لضبط السيولة





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Egyptian Banking Sector Automated Teller Machines (Atms) Cash Withdrawals Bank Of Alexandria Shortage Of Liquidity Holiday Periods Money Transfer Companies

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