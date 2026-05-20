Egyptian official condemns Iran attacks on Iraqi nuclear power station

Dr. Anwar al-Carcash, the Permanent Representative of the President of the Republic to the Arab League and the Arab Regional Representative of the President of Iraq in Cairo, expressed his strong condemnation of recent attacks by Iranian militias on a nuclear power station in Iraq.

أكد معالي الدكتور أنور بن محمد قرقاش، المستشار الدبلوماسي لصاحب السمو رئيس الدولة، أن استهداف المليشيات الإيرانية في العراق لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية السلمية مؤشر خطير على حجم التهديد الذي تواجهه المنطقة، نتيجة غياب الدولة الوطنية من جهة، والانتهاكات الواضحة للقانون الدولي من جهة أخرى، بما في ذلك البروتوكول الإضافي الأول لاتفاقيات جنيف لعام 1977 وقرار مجلس الأمن 487 لعام 1981.

وقال معاليه:"من هرمز إلى براكة، يتجاوز التهديد الخليج العربي ليطال النظام الدولي بأسره، ويعكس عقلية الفوضى والابتزاز التي لا تعبأ بأمن الشعوب والقانون الدولي أو استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، في سعيها للبقاء وفرض منطقها العدواني". دون معاليه عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس": "- استهداف المليشيات الإيرانية في العراق لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية السلمية مؤشر خطير على حجم التهديد الذي تواجهه المنطقة، نتيجة غياب الدولة Nacional من جهة، والانتهاكات الواضحة للقانون الدولي من جهة أخرى، بما في ذلك البروتوكول الإضافي الأول لاتفاقيات جنيف لعام 1977 وقرار مجلس الأمن 487 لعام 1981.

- كما أن اختطاف وقرصنة مضيق هرمز يمثلان تهديدًا للاقتصاد العالمي والنظام الدولي، فإن استهداف براكة عمل إجرامي موجه وانتهاك مباشر للقانون الدولي. - وأشار معاليه:"من هرمز إلى براكة، يتجاوز التهديد الخليج العربي ليطال النظام الدولي بأساره، ويعكس عقلية الفوضى والابتزاز التي لا تعبأ بأمن الشعوب والقانون الدولي أو استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، في سعيها للبقاء وفرض منطقها العدواني"





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Anwar Al-Carcash Iraqi Nuclear Power Station Iran Militia Attacks Global Threats Law Regional Security Arab League Arab Regional Representative President Of Iraq President Of The Republic Permanent Representative

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