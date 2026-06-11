Egyptian Man Honored by Manchester City for His Ball Control Skills and Love for the Club

A spontaneous video of Egyptian man Taha Al-Samaan went viral, earning him a special recognition from Manchester City, who sent him a new jersey as a tribute to his exceptional ball control skills and love for the club. Al-Samaan, 60, was seen in a video skillfully controlling a small tennis ball while walking, wearing a Manchester City jersey. The video went viral, and the club decided to honor him. Al-Samaan was surprised by the video's popularity and the club's recognition. He mentioned that he used to walk for an hour every day before sunset, playing tennis, which he has been doing for years.

تحول مقطع فيديو تلقائي للمصري طه السمان إلى تكريم تاريخي له من قبل نادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي، الذي أرسل له قميصه الجديد هدية خاصة عبر الطيران من إنجلترا إلى القاهرة، تقديراً لمهارته اللافتة في التحكم بالكرة وحبه للنادي الذي يرتدي شعاره باستمرار ويشجعه منذ سنوات طويلة.

وظهر السمان، البالغ من العمر 60 عاماً، عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من خلال فيديو أظهر قدراته المميزة في التحكم بكرة تنس صغيرة أثناء السير، مرتدياً قميص مانشستر سيتي، الأمر الذي أثار إعجاب المتابعين ودفع النادي الإنجليزي إلى الاحتفاء به. وأكد السمان أنه لم يكن يعلم بعملية تصوير الفيديو، واكتشف انتشاره بالصدفة، موضحاً أنه اعتاد يومياً قبل مغيب الشمس على المشي لمدة ساعة وهو يلاعب كرة التنس، في عادة يحرص عليها منذ سنوات طويلة.

وأشار إلى أن علاقته بكرة القدم بدأت منذ سن الرابعة، وأن شغفه باللعبة لم يتوقف رغم تقدمه في العمر، ما ساعده على الاحتفاظ بمهاراته ولياقته البدنية، وعبر السمان عن سعادته الكبيرة بمبادرة مانشستر سيتي الذي أجرى معه مقابلة نشرها على حساب النادي الرسمية، أكد خلالها السمان أن لحظة تكريمه من النادي الإنجليزي تعد من أسعد اللحظات في حياته، لأنها جاءت من الفريق الذي يشجعه ويتابع أخباره باستمرار، في قصة تؤكد أن الشغف بكرة القدم لا يعرف عمراً محدداً





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