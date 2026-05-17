Day of Emirati Writers in Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Library

A cultural program in the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, featuring talks, workshops, and interactive exhibitions, aiming to support the local literary movement and highlight the national cultural achievement. The program includes sessions on the presence of Emirati writers in the global literary scene, the role of media platforms in showcasing local talent, and the support provided by local institutions to emerging writers. There will also be a session on the future of Emirati literature in the digital age and a discussion on the impact of generational changes on literary interests.

في مكتبة محمد بن راشد.. حوارات بين المبدعين والجمهورتحتفي مكتبة محمد بن راشد في دبي، يوم الجمعة المقبل، بـ«يوم الكاتب الإماراتي»، عبر برنامج ثقافي متكامل يجمع نخبة من الأدباء والمبدعين والمؤسسات الثقافية الوطنية، ويضم سلسلة من الجلسات الحوارية وورش العمل والمعارض التفاعلية، في إطار جهود المكتبة الرامية إلى دعم الحركة الأدبية المحلية، وتسليط الضوء على المنجز الثقافي الوطني.

وينطلق البرنامج مع جلسة بعنوان «الصوت الإماراتي في المشهد الثقافي العالمي.. نماذج من جائزة الشيخ زايد للكتاب» بمشاركة نخبة من المتحدثين من مركز أبوظبي للغة العربية. وتناقش الجلسة حضور الكاتب الإماراتي في المشهد الإعلامي والثقافي المعاصر، ودور المنصات الإعلامية في إبراز الإبداع المحلي. كما يشهد البرنامج جلسة بعنوان «رعاية الكاتب..

برنامج قلم للكتابة الإبداعية نموذجاً» تسلط الضوء على دور المؤسسات المحلية في رعاية وتمكين الكاتب الإماراتي مع إبراز تجربة المشاركين في برنامج قلم للكتابة الإبداعية، الذي خصصه مركز أبوظبي للغة العربية، لرعاية الكُتّاب الإماراتيين، وتطوير أعمال أدبية مؤثرة، بالإضافة لسبل دعم الأصوات الجديدة وتمكينهم. وتنظم مكتبة محمد بن راشد جلسة عصف ذهني بعنوان «مستقبل الأدب الإماراتي»، بمشاركة نخبة من الكُتّاب والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي، لمناقشة التحولات التي يشهدها المشهد الأدبي المحلي، واستشراف آفاق الكتابة الإماراتية في ظل التطور الرقمي، وتغيّر اهتمامات الأجيال الجديدة.

وبالتعاون مع اتحاد كُتّاب وأدباء الإمارات سيقام حفل تكريم الفائزين في جائزة غانم غباش للقصة القصيرة، احتفاءً بالتجارب الأدبية الشابة وتحفيزاً للحراك القصصي في دولة الإمارات. وفي الجانب المسرحي تتضمن الفعاليات جلسة حوارية بعنوان «الكتابة المسرحية بين الفكرة والأداء»، بالتعاون مع مسرح دبي الوطني، والتي تركز على خصوصية النص المسرحي وعلاقته بالعرض والأداء الفني. فيما يشارك صندوق الوطن بجلسة «أصوات من المشهد الثقافي الإماراتي» التي تسلط الضوء على تجارب ثقافية ملهمة شكّلت ملامح المشهد الإبداعي المحلي.

ويواكب البرنامج مجموعة من ورش العمل المتخصصة، تشمل ورشة «الكاتب الصغير» التي تقدمها الكاتبة الإماراتية ريم القرق، وورشة «الخط العربي» بالتعاون مع الخطاط علي الحمادي، إضافة إلى ورشة «فن التذهيب» التي تقدمها هيئة الشارقة للمتاحف، بهدف تعريف الزوار بالفنون التراثية المرتبطة بالمخطوطات والهوية البصرية العربية. وتخصص المكتبة مساحة للمعارض الثقافية المصاحبة، من أبرزها معرض «الخط العربي»، الذي تنظمه ندوة الثقافة والعلوم بدبي، مع عرض عدد من مجلة «كتاب» الصادرة عن هيئة الشارقة للكتاب.

وتشهد الفعاليات أيضاً استضافة عدد من الكتّاب الإماراتيين ضمن «المكتبة البشرية» بالتعاون مع اتحاد كُتّاب وأدباء الإمارات، حيث يلتقي الجمهور بالمبدعين في حوارات مباشرة وتفاعلية. ويعكس هذا الاحتفاء التزام مكتبة محمد بن راشد بدورها الثقافي والمعرفي في دعم الأدب الإماراتي، وتعزيز حضور الكاتب الإماراتي محلياً وعربياً. دعت مكتبة محمد بن راشد الزوار والراغبين في حضور فعاليات «يوم الكاتب الإماراتي» إلى التسجيل عبر: https://events.mbrl.ae/EmiratiWritersDay، أو من خلال الروابط المتاحة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والموقع الرسمي للمكتبة





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Emirati Writers Day Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Dubai Literature Cultural Program Interactive Exhibitions Workshops Talks Support For Local Literary Movement Highlight Of National Cultural Achievement Presence Of Emirati Writers In The Global Lite Role Of Media Platforms In Showcasing Local Ta Support Provided By Local Institutions To Emer Future Of Emirati Literature In The Digital Ag Impact Of Generational Changes On Literary Int

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