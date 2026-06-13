David Beckham and Victoria Attend the US's World Cup Opener Against Paraguay

David Beckham and his wife Victoria attended the US's World Cup opener against Paraguay, watching it with Tom Cruise. The US is the last of the three host nations to play, after Mexico opened the tournament on Thursday and Canada tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier on Friday. David Beckham and Tom Cruise were seen watching the match together, just hours after Beckham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other celebrities in attendance included Halle Berry, Rob Lowe, Paris Hilton, and a young boy named Theo, who sang the song 'Wonder' with Katy Perry.

أضفى ديفيد بيكهام وزوجته فيكتوريا لمسة من بريق النجومية على مباراة الولايات المتحدة الافتتاحية في كأس العالم ضد باراغواي، حيث شاهداها برفقة توم كروز. وتُعد الولايات المتحدة آخر المنتخبات الثلاثة المضيفة التي تخوض مبارياتها، بعدما افتتحت المكسيك البطولة يوم الخميس، وتعادلت كندا مع البوسنة والهرسك في وقت سابق من يوم الجمعة.

وشوهد آل بيكهام وهم يتابعون المباراة برفقة نجم سلسلة أفلام «مهمة مستحيلة»، بعد ساعات من حصول لاعب خط الوسط الإنجليزي السابق على نجمة في «ممشى المشاهير» في هوليوود. وظهرت هالي بيري، إحدى فتيات جيمس بوند في فيلم «مت في يوم آخر» عام 2002، على الشاشة الكبيرة، حسبما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء البريطانية «بي إيه ميديا».

وحضر أيضاً نجم الثمانينيات روب لو، الذي شارك في أفلام مثل «نيران سانت إلمو» و«الغرباء»، بالإضافة إلى المسلسل التلفزيوني الشهير «الجناح الغربي»، وكذلك باريس هيلتون، التي بدت وكأنها تلتقط صورة سيلفي عندما انتقلت الكاميرا إليها. واختتمت الولايات المتحدة سلسلة الحفلات الافتتاحية لبطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم، بعدما سبقتها كل من المكسيك وكندا بحفلتين قبيل مباراتي المنتخبين في البطولة، التي تستضيفها الدول الثلاث خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو/حزيران وحتى 19 يوليو/تموز.

وانطلقت مراسم افتتاح كأس العالم 2026 بعروض فنية قبل المباراة الافتتاحية للمنتخب المضيف ضد باراغواي في لوس أنجليس. وتضمن الحفل عرضاً على الطبول قبل أن يصعد كل من فيوتشر وتايلا إلى المسرح لأداء أغنيتهما «جيم تايم». واختتمت ليسا وأنيتا وريما الحفل بأغنيتهما العالمية «جولز»، التي تمزج بين موسيقى البوب اللاتينية والكيبوب والأفرو بيتس، كجزء من الألبوم الرسمي لكأس العالم، حسبما نقلت صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية.

وقدّمت كاتي بيري أغنية «واندر» بعد استعراض المنتخبات وقبل انطلاق المباراة مباشرة برفقة فتى صغير يُدعى تيوس، والذي سجل الأغنية معها في الأصل





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David Beckham Victoria Tom Cruise World Cup Paraguay Hollywood Walk Of Fame Halle Berry Rob Lowe Paris Hilton Theo

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