David Beckham becomes first British athlete to join billionaire club

The list, compiled by the British newspaper The Sun, revealed that former England captain David Beckham had become the first British athlete to join the billionaire club, thanks to his successful business ventures and investments.

كشفت صحيفة صنداي تايمز عن قائمتها الجديدة لأغنى الشخصيات الرياضية في المملكة المتحدة لعام 2026، والتي شهدت حدثاً تاريخياً بدخول الأسطورة الإنجليزية ديفيد بيكهام عالم المليارديرات، ليصبح أول رياضي بريطاني يصل إلى هذه المكانة المالية الاستثنائية.

ووصلت ثروة بيكهام وزوجته فيكتوريا بيكهام إلى نحو 1.185 مليار جنيه إسترليني، ليحتلا المركز الثاني في القائمة، خلف قطب الفورمولا 1 بيرني إيكلستون وعائلته، أصحاب الصدارة بثروة تقدر بملياري جنيه إسترليني. وبنى بيكهام، البالغ من العمر 51 عاماً، إمبراطورية تجارية ضخمة منذ اعتزاله كرة القدم، مستفيداً من عقود الرعاية العالمية، إضافة إلى حصته المؤثرة في نادي إنتر ميامي، الذي تضاعفت قيمته التسويقية بعد التعاقد مع ليونيل ميسي.

وكان بيكهام قد تحول إلى أيقونة عالمية خلال مسيرته مع مانشستر يونايتد وريال مدريد ولوس أنجلوس غالاكسي وميلان وباريس سان جيرمان، قبل أن يواصل صناعة الثروة بعيداً عن الملاعب. وضمت القائمة نخبة من أبرز نجوم الرياضة البريطانية والعالمية، حيث جاء لويس هاميلتون في المركز الخامس بثروة بلغت 435 مليون جنيه إسترليني، مستفيداً من نجاحاته التاريخية في الفورمولا 1 مع مرسيدس وانتقاله المدوي إلى فيراري.

كما احتل نجم الغولف روري ماكلروي المركز السابع بثروة وصلت إلى 325 مليون جنيه إسترليني، ليصبح أغنى رياضي بريطاني تحت سن الأربعين، خاصة بعد تتويجه التاريخي ببطولة الماسترز 2025، قبل أن ينجح في الدفاع عن لقبه في 2026. وشهدت القائمة الظهور الأول للملاكم تايسون فيوري بثروة بلغت 162 مليون جنيه إسترليني، جمعها من نزالاته الضخمة، وعلى رأسها ثلاثيته الشهيرة أمام ديونتاي وايلدر، إضافة إلى النجاح الجماهيري الكبير لمسلسله على منصة نيتفليكس.

كما جاء أنتوني جوشوا في المركز الثامن بثروة قدرت بـ240 مليون جنيه إسترليني، بعدما تحول إلى أحد أبرز الأسماء التجارية في عالم الملاكمة منذ فوزه بذهبية أولمبياد لندن 2012 وتتويجه بلقب العالم للوزن الثقيل. وفي المركز العاشر بالتساوي، ظهر قائد منتخب إنجلترا هاري كين ونجم التنس المعتزل آندي موراي بثروة بلغت 110 ملايين جنيه إسترليني لكل منهما.

واستفاد كين من عقود الضخمة مع توتنهام وبايرن ميونخ، إضافة إلى توقيعه صفقة عالمية مدى الحياة مع علامة شهيرة للأحذية الرياضية، بينما جمع موراي ثروته من الجوائز المالية والرعايات بعد مسيرة توج خلالها بثلاثة ألقاب غراند سلام وذهبيتين أولمبيتين. كما برز اسم رائدي الأعمال توم بيهون وشقيقه فيل بيهون بثروة بلغت 350 مليون جنيه إسترليني، بفضل النجاح الهائل للعلامة الرياضية، التي أصبحت شريكاً لعدد من الأندية والمنتخبات العالمية.

وجاء بن فرانسيس في المركز الرابع بثروة وصلت إلى 800 مليون جنيه إسترليني، بعدما حول شركة جيم شارك إلى واحدة من أكبر العلامات الرياضية في العالم. أما المركز الثالث، فكان من نصيب الثنائي باري هيرن وابنه إيدي هيرن بثروة مشتركة بلغت 1.035 مليار جنيه إسترليني، بعد نجاح إمبراطورية ماتشروم في الملاكمة والسهام والسنوكر وحقوق البث الرياضية





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David Beckham Billionaire British Athlete Business Ventures Investments

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