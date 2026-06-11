Dubai-based Crypto Exchange Launches Gold-Backed Digital Asset

A Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, Brivox, has announced the launch of a new service that allows investors to buy and sell gold-backed digital assets starting from as low as 100 dirhams. The service, which is set to be launched on June 19, aims to expand the base of individual investors and enhance access to one of the most sought-after traditional assets in the world.

إطلاق «بريبكو منت» بدبي 19 يونيو لتداول ذهب رقمي مدعوم فعلياً بدءاً من 100 درهم عبر PAXG والشراء الفوري بلا رسومكل رمز كامل يعادل أونصة (31 جراماً)تستعد منصة «بريبكو مِنت»، المرخّصة من سلطة تنظيم الأصول الافتراضية في دبي (VARA)، لإطلاق خدمة رقمية جديدة تتيح للمستثمرين شراء وبيع الذهب المدعوم فعلياً، بدءاً من 100 درهم فقط، في 19 من يونيو/ حزيران الجاري، في خطوة تستهدف توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين الأفراد، وتعزيز الوصول إلى أحد أكثر الأصول التقليدية طلباً في العالم.

وبحسب ما كشفته المنصة على موقعها الرسمي؛ تعتمد «بريبكو مِنت» على تقنية البلوكتشين في الخدمات المقدمة، وتوفر للمستخدمين إمكانية الاستثمار في الذهب بشكل رقمي من دون الحاجة إلى شراء السبائك، أو تخزينها فعلياً، مع إمكانية البيع والشراء بشكل فوري عبر التطبيق، ومن دون رسوم على المنصة. وفتحت المنصة، باب التسجيل المسبق عبر قائمة انتظار تتيح للمشاركين فرصة الفوز بجوائز تشمل 10 غرامات من الذهب لصاحب المركز الأول، و5 غرامات للمركز الثاني، إضافة إلى جوائز نقدية بقيمة 500 درهم للمراكز من الثالث إلى العاشر.

وأوضحت المنصة: تستند خدمة الاستثمار إلى رمز «باكسوس جولد» (PAXG)، وهو أصل رقمي مدعوم بالذهب المادي، حيث يمثل كل رمز كامل أونصة تروي واحدة من الذهب الخالص، أي ما يعادل نحو 31 جراماً. ويتم الاحتفاظ بالذهب الداعم للرموز داخل خزائن معتمدة من جمعية سوق السبائك في لندن (LBMA)، بينما تتولى شركة Paxos Trust Company حفظ الأصول كجهة وصاية أمينة.

وأشارت بيانات «بريبكو مِنت» التي اطلعت «الخليج» عليها، إلى أن جميع الاستثمارات على المنصة مدعومة بنسبة 100% بالذهب الفعلي، ما يمنح المستثمرين ملكية مباشرة لأصل مرتبط بمخزون مادي حقيقي، بخلاف صناديق الذهب المتداولة (ETFs) التي تمنح المستثمر تعرضاً لسعر الذهب من خلال حصص في صندوق استثماري من دون امتلاك المعدن نفسه. وتتيح المنصة، شراء أجزاء من رمز PAXG، ما يعني أن المستثمر ليس مضطراً لشراء أونصة كاملة من الذهب للبدء، إذ يتم احتساب الكمية المملوكة وفق السعر الفوري للمعدن وقت تنفيذ عملية الشراء.

ويُنظر إلى الذهب تقليدياً، باعتباره أحد الأصول الدفاعية التي تحافظ على قيمتها خلال فترات التقلبات الاقتصادية وعدم اليقين في الأسواق، كما يستخدمه المستثمرون كأداة لتنويع المحافظ الاستثمارية إلى جانب العقارات، والأسهم، والأصول الأخرى، فضلاً عن دوره كمخزن طويل الأجل للقيمة مدعوم بطلب عالمي مستمر. وفقاً للشركة، يتم تحديد قيمة الذهب على المنصة استناداً إلى الأسعار العالمية الفورية، ما يعني أن قيمة الاستثمار ترتفع أو تنخفض تبعاً لتحركات السوق.

كما يمكن للمستخدمين بيع مقتنياتهم الرقمية في أيّ وقت، ومن دون فترات حجز أو قيود زمنية على التخارج. وأوضحت المنصة أن استلام الذهب المادي قد يكون متاحاً وفق سياسات الجهة المصدرة، ومتطلبات الأهلية المعتمدة، في حين تبقى عملية الحفظ والتخزين مؤمّنة داخل خزائن متخصصة في لندن. وترى «بريبكو مِنت»، أن الجمع بين الذهب المادي وتقنية البلوكتشين يوفر مستوى أعلى من الشفافية والكفاءة التشغيلية، مع الحفاظ على ارتباط الأصل الرقمي بأصل مادي ملموس.

وتشير الشركة، إلى أن البيانات المتعلقة برمز PAXG، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية، والمعروض المتداول، والتقييم المخفف بالكامل (FDV)، وسجّل الأسعار التاريخية، وتفاصيل تدقيق العقود الذكية، متاحة عبر مصادر عامة متخصصة في الأصول الرقمية، من بينها منصة CoinGecko. ويأتي إطلاق الخدمة في وقت يتزايد فيه اهتمام المستثمرين العالميين بالأصول البديلة والملاذات الآمنة، وسط سعي الشركات، المالية والتقنية، إلى توظيف تقنيات الأصول الرقمية لتسهيل الوصول إلى فئات استثمارية كانت تتطلب سابقاً رؤوس أموال أكبر، وإجراءات أكثر تعقيداً





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Dubai Cryptocurrency Gold-Backed Digital Asset Investment Accessibility Traditional Asset Cryptocurrency Exchange Cryptocurrency Technology Cryptocurrency Investment Cryptocurrency Market Cryptocurrency Regulation Cryptocurrency Innovation

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