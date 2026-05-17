Dubai's 'Green Corridor' Initiative Successfully Navigates Regional Trade Challenges

Jebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai International Container Terminal (DICOT) have been instrumental in facilitating the movement of goods and ensuring the continuity of trade between the UAE and Oman.

في خطوة تعكس جاهزية دبي العالية وقدرتها على الاستجابة السريعة للمتغيرات الإقليمية، أعلنت جمارك دبي عن نتائج متميزة ونجاحات نوعية حققتها مبادرة "الممر الأخضر" منذ تفعيلها في شهر مارس الماضي، بالتعاون مع الإدارة العامة للجمارك في سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة، ما أسهم في تعزيز مرونة سلاسل التوريد، ودعم استمرارية التجارة الإقليمية والدولية، وانعكس بشكل مباشر على تسهيل أعمال الشركات، واستقرار الأسواق، وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي المحلي، وضمان استمرار تدفق البضائع عبر المسارات البرية بين دولة الإمارات وسلطنة عُمان.

أوضحت جمارك دبي أن الأرقام المحققة خلال الفترة الممتدة من مارس إلى أبريل 2026 تعكس النجاح اللافت الذي سجله "الممر الأخضر" في وقت قياسي، حيث سجلت العمليات نمواً ملحوظاً في عدد الشحنات وقيمة البضائع المنقولة عبر المسارات البديلة، بما يعكس فعالية الحلول التي طورتها دبي لمواجهة التحديات وضمان استمرارية حركة التجارة بكفاءة ومرونة. قد ارتفع عدد البيانات الجمركية المنجزة عبر "الممر الأخضر" بشكل لافت خلال هذه الفترة، كما شهدت قيمة البضائع – شاملة تكاليف التأمين والشحن – زيادة كبيرة تجاوزت مليارات الدراهم، في مؤشر واضح على نجاح دبي في احتواء تداعيات الأزمة الإقليمية، وتوفير حلول عملية ومرنة ضمنت استمرار تدفق البضائع دون انقطاع، وساعدت الشركات على المحافظة على استقرار عملياتها وسلاسل إمدادها.

ويجسد هذا الإنجاز قدرة دبي على التحرك بسرعة وثقة في مواجهة التحديات، وتحويل الظروف الاستثنائية إلى فرص تعزز من مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، وترسخ مكانتها مركزاً عالمياً للتجارة والخدمات اللوجستية، ونقطة وصل رئيسية تربط الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية بكفاءة واستدامة





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Dubai Jebel Ali Free Zone Dubai International Container Terminal Oman Trade Logistics Regional Trade Green Corridor Initiative Customs Customs Clearance Trade Facilitation Trade Continuity Trade Security Trade Resilience Trade Efficiency Trade Connectivity Trade Continuity Trade Resilience Trade Efficiency Trade Connectivity Trade Continuity Trade Resilience Trade Efficiency Trade Connectivity

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