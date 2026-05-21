Dubai's 'Solutions for Humanity' Initiative Strengthens Innovation Ecosystem

The 'Solutions for Humanity' initiative, launched by Dubai's leadership, aims to foster innovation and transform ideas into practical solutions for various critical sectors. The event showcased the progress made by the first wave of projects, including Oxara, Verovi, and BeVita, which have demonstrated success in areas such as construction, AI-assisted diagnosis, and food security. The initiative also highlights Dubai's commitment to fostering a global innovation hub and driving sustainable development.

استضافت سموّ الشيخة لطيفة بنت محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، رئيسة هيئة الثقافة والفنون في دبي، مجلساً في «مؤسسة دبي للمستقبل» جمع نخبةً من قادة القطاعين الحكومي والخاص المشاركين في «حلول دبي للمستقبل- ابتكارات للبشرية»، في خطوةٍ تعكس النمو والتقدّم المتسارع للمبادرة، وتدعم تمكين الأبحاث والأفكار النوعية وتحويلها إلى حلول ومشاريع عملية تخدم مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، ما يُعزّز مكانة دبي منصةً عالمية للابتكار وتطوير حلول المستقبل.

وتوفر المبادرة التي أُطلِقت بتوجيهات سموّ الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وزير الدفاع، رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة دبي للمستقبل، وتقام تحت رعاية سموّ الشيخة لطيفة بنت محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، لروّاد الأعمال والباحثين والمبتكرين التمويل والخبرات التجارية، والدعم المتخصص من فرق العمل، إلى جانب بناء شراكات مع جهات حكومية وخاصة تدعم تطوير المشاريع الواعدة وتسريع تطبيقها وتحويلها إلى واقع ملموس، كما تحظى المبادرة بدعم شركائها الإستراتيجيين، مؤسسة دبي للمستقبل، ومؤسسة «حسين سجواني – داماك الخيرية»، والشريك المؤسس مركز دبي المالي العالمي





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Dubai Innovation Solutions For Humanity Initiative Leadership Critical Sectors Construction AI-Assisted Diagnosis Food Security Global Innovation Hub Sustainable Development

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