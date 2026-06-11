Dubai's Future Technology and Digital Economy Summit

The event was attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Future Technology and Digital Economy Committee. The summit focused on the latest developments in the projects and initiatives of the committee, as well as the implementation plan for the Agentic AI program in the private sector in Dubai, aimed at accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and promoting the readiness of companies to benefit from advanced smart solutions. The event also included the approval of Dubai's hosting of the 50th edition of the World Code Competition, one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the field of programming, which attracts top student talents from all over the world.

أكد سموّ الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع، رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي رئيس اللجنة العليا لمستقبل التكنولوجيا والاقتصاد الرقمي، أن دبي اليوم تشهد تحوّلاً نوعياً في مسيرتها التنموية، يتصدّر فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي صناعة الفرص الاقتصادية وتعزيز تنافسية الأعمال، بما يرسخ مكانتها مركزاً عالمياً للاقتصاد الرقمي وصناعة المستقبل.

جاء ذلك خلال ترؤس سموّه اجتماع اللجنة العليا لتكنولوجيا المستقبل والاقتصاد الرقمي، حيث اطّلع سموّه على مستجدات سير العمل على المشاريع والمبادرات التي تشرف على تنفيذها اللجنة، كما اطلع سموّه على الخطة التنفيذية لبرنامج التحول نحو الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد للقطاع الخاص في دبي، الهادف إلى تسريع تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد (Agentic AI) ، وتعزيز جاهزية الشركات للاستفادة من الحلول الذكية المتقدمة. كما اعتمد سموّه استضافة دبي للدورة الخمسين من البطولة العالمية للبرمجة، إحدى أكبر وأعرق المسابقات العالمية المتخصصة في مجال البرمجة، والتي تستقطب نخبة المواهب الطلابية من مختلف أنحاء العالم





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Dubai Future Technology And Digital Economy Committe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agentic AI World Code Competition Brilliant Minds Innovation Economic Growth Competitive Advantage Global Recognition

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