Dubai's Future Technology and Digital Economy Vision

The news text highlights the significant transformation that Dubai is undergoing in its developmental journey, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading the way in creating economic opportunities and enhancing business competitiveness. The text also mentions the upcoming 50th edition of the World Code Competition, which will take place in Dubai.

سموّه اعتمد إنشاء «شبكة مواهب دبي العالمية» لتعزيز الكفاءات والخبراتأكد سموّ الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي رئيس اللجنة العليا لمستقبل التكنولوجيا والاقتصاد الرقمي، أن دبي اليوم تشهد تحوّلاً نوعياً في مسيرتها التنموية، يتصدّر فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي صناعة الفرص الاقتصادية، وتعزيز تنافسية الأعمال، بما يرسخ مكانتها مركزاً عالمياً للاقتصاد الرقمي وصناعة المستقبل.

جاء ذلك، خلال ترؤس سموّه اجتماع اللجنة العليا لتكنولوجيا المستقبل والاقتصاد الرقمي، حيث اطّلع سموّه على مستجدات سير العمل على المشاريع والمبادرات التي تشرف على تنفيذها اللجنة، كما اطّلع سموّه على الخطة التنفيذية لبرنامج التحول نحو الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد للقطاع الخاص في دبي، الهادف إلى تسريع تبنّي تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد (Agentic AI)، وتعزيز جاهزية الشركات للاستفادة من الحلول الذكية المتقدمة. كما اعتمد سموّه استضافة دبي للدورة الخمسين من البطولة العالمية للبرمجة، إحدى أكبر وأعرق المسابقات العالمية المتخصصة في مجال البرمجة، والتي تستقطب نخبة المواهب الطلابية من مختلف أنحاء العالم





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dubai Future Technology Digital Economy Artificial Intelligence World Code Competition Brilliant Minds Innovation Economic Growth

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