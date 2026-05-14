Dubai's 'Imbaor' Enhances Its Role as a Global Leader in Advanced Cooling Infrastructure

Imbaor, the largest provider of cooling services in the world, is strengthening its position as a leading model for advanced cooling infrastructure in Dubai, through the expansion of its cooling stations and networks in critical locations, and the promotion of sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions.

تواصل مؤسسة الإمارات لأنظمة التبريد المركزي ش. م. ع"إمباور"، أكبر مزود لخدمات تبريد المناطق في العالم، تعزيز دورها المحوري في ترسيخ مكانة دبي نموذجاً عالمياً رائداً في تطوير بنية تحتية متقدمة لتبريد المناطق، من خلال توسعة محطاتها وشبكاتها في المواقع الحيوية، ودعم التحول نحو كفاءة أعلى في استخدام الطاقة، وخفض الأحمال على شبكات الكهرباء، بما يواكب النمو العمراني والسكاني المتسارع في الإمارة.

وأكدت"إمباور" أن الأهمية المتزايدة للبنية التحتية لتبريد المناطق تعيد تشكيل استراتيجيات التطوير الحضري على مستوى العالم، في ظل تزايد اهتمام مخططي المدن والجهات الحكومية وشركات المرافق بتبني حلول تبريد المناطق المستدامة، بهدف تخفيف الضغط على شبكات الكهرباء ومواجهة الطلب المتنامي على الطاقة الناتج عن التوسع العمراني السريع والارتفاع الشديد في درجات الحرارة. وتمتلك"إمباور" اليوم بنية تحتية متطورة تشمل شبكة واسعة من خطوط أنابيب نقل وتوزيع طاقة تبريد المناطق، تجاوز طولها 430 كيلومتراً بنهاية عام 2025، وترتبط بـ 90 محطة لتبريد المناطق موزعة في مواقع استراتيجية بدبي، بما يعكس متانة نموذجها التشغيلي وقدرتها على تلبية الطلب المتنامي بكفاءة وموثوقية.

وقد أكد سعادة أحمد بن شعفار الرئيس التنفيذي ل"إمباور" والمستشار الخاص لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة، وعضو مجلس إدارة الجمعية الدولية لطاقة المناطق، ورئيس جمعية مشغلي تبريد المناطق في منطقة الخليج، أهمية الاستثمار في البنية التحتية لتبريد المناطق لمواجهة التحديات المناخية المتزايدة، وذلك خلال مشاركته في ندوة لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة (UNEP) التي نظمها"تحالف التبريد" بعنوان"تبريد المناطق كجزء من البنية التحتية للطاقة الحضرية". وقال سعادته:"تتزايد أهمية تبريد المناطق عالمياً باعتباره حلاً عملياً لمواجهة تحديات الحرارة الشديدة وظاهرة الجزر الحرارية الحضرية، وما يرتبط بها من تأثيرات على الصحة العامة وجودة الحياة.

وقد رسخت دبي مكانتها اليوم كمعياراً عالمياً في تطوير بنية تحتية متقدمة لتبريد المناطق، بفضل الرؤية الاستشرافية لقيادتنا الرشيدة، والتي جعلت من كفاءة الطاقة والاستدامة ركيزتين أساسيتين في التنمية الحضرية.

" وأضاف:"نواصل في"إمباور" الاستثمار في توسيع محطاتنا وشبكاتنا وفق نموذج تطوير مرن وقابل للتوسع، بما يضمن مواكبة النمو المتسارع في الإمارة، وتقديم خدمات تبريد موثوقة ومستدامة تدعم جودة الحياة، وتخفض استهلاك الطاقة، وتحد من الانبعاثات الكربونية. وقد نجحت"إمباور" في تحويل تبريد المناطق إلى خدمة مرافق موثوقة تدعم أهداف دبي الطموحة في الاستدامة وكفاءة الطاقة، إذ ارتفعت قدرة المؤسسة من نحو 5,400 طن تبريد، في عام 2004، إلى 1.7 مليون طن تبريد حالياً لتصبح أكبر مزود لخدمات تبريد المناطق في العالم.

" وتواصل"إمباور" تنفيذ خططها التوسعية الرامية إلى رفع كفاءة الإنتاج وتوسيع نطاق خدمات تبريد المناطق في مختلف مناطق دبي، بما يتماشى مع النمو المتسارع في الطلب. وخلال الآونة الأخيرة، أرست المؤسسة عقد تصميم محطتها الخامسة لتبريد المناطق في منطقة الخليج التجاري بقدرة تصل إلى نحو 44,000 طن تبريد، كما نجحت خلال الربع الأول من 2026، في إضافة نحو 33,500 طن تبريد إلى إجمالي قدرتها الموصلة، ما أسهم في رفع قاعدة متعامليها إلى نحو 160,000 متعامل ضمن 1,776 مبنى.

وفي السياق ذاته، بدأت"إمباور" خلال 2025، تشغيل محطة تبريد واجهة ديرة البحرية بقدرة 39,000 طن تبريد، لتخدم أكثر من 46 مبنى. كما أرست عقد أعمال الحفر والأساسات لمحطة جديدة في منطقة الصفوح 2 بقدرة 23,400 طن تبريد، إلى جانب مواصلة أعمال إنشاء محطتها الثانية في قرية جميرا بقدرة تقارب 37,000 طن تبريد، عقب ترسية عقد الإنشاء. كما أرست"إمباور" عقد تصميم محطة تبريد جديدة في مجمع دبي للعلوم بقدرة تصل إلى 47,000 طن تبريد، لخدمة نحو 80 مبنى.

وتؤكد هذه المشاريع المتتابعة قدرة"إمباور" على تلبية الطلب المتزايد على حلول تبريد مستدامة، وتعزيز جاهزية دبي المستقبلية عبر بنية تحتية مرنة وموثوقة تدعم كفاءة الطاقة وترسخ ريادة الإمارة في قطاع تبريد المناطق





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