Dubai's Digital Livestock: Prices Revealed

According to the news, the prices of digital livestock range from 1050 to 2500 dirhams for sheep and up to 10200 dirhams for high quality cattle, including delivery and processing, surpassing that of traditional markets.

اسعار الأضاحي الرقمية بالإمارات: الأغنام من 1050 - 2500 درهم والأبقار حتى 10200 مع ذبح وتغليف وتوصيل وتوسع نموذج الأضحية كخدمة انتقال شريحة إلى القنوات الإلكترونية تصل أسعار الأضاحي عبر منصات البيع الرقمية والتطبيقات الذكية التابعة لشركات التجزئة وخدمات التوصيل في دولة الإمارات إلى نحو 2500 درهم للأغنام، فيما ترتفع في بعض باقات الأضاحي من فئة الأبقار إلى أكثر من 10000 درهم، وفق عروض المنصات ومواقع التجارة الإلكترونية.

تُظهر بيانات منصات البيع الرقمي مثل تجار التجزئة وخدمات الطلب الإلكتروني، بما في ذلك منصات توصيل الأغذية والمواشي، أن أسعار الأغنام المخصصة للأضاحي تبدأ من نحو 1050 درهماً للسلالات المستوردة منخفضة الوزن، مثل: الكشميري والصومالي، قبل أن ترتفع تدريجياً وفقاً لنوع السلالة والوزن ومستوى الخدمة. في الفئة المتوسطة، تتراوح الأسعار بين1500 و2000 درهم، وتشمل أغناماً ذات جودة أعلى أو أوزاناً أكبر، إضافة إلى خدمات الذبح في مسالخ معتمدة والتقطيع والتغليف والتوصيل إلى المنازل.

أما في الفئة العليا، فتتراوح الأسعار بين 2300 و 2500 درهم للأغنام المحلية أو السلالات المميزة ضمن باقات «الخدمة الكاملة»، والتي تتيح للمستهلك اختيار الأضحية مسبقاً وتحديد الوزن، مع تنفيذ عمليات الذبح والتجهيز والتوصيل ضمن تجربة رقمية متكاملة. وفي المقابل، تُنظر إلى سوق الأضاحي الرقمية في الإمارات باعتباره أحد القطاعات الموسمية الأسرع نمواً في تجارة التجزئة والخدمات الغذائية، مع استمرار توسع الاعتماد على الحلول الرقمية في إدارة عمليات الشراء الموسمية





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Dubai Digital Livestock Prices Livestock Delivery

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