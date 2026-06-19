Dubai becomes synonymous with achievement, a model for rapid transformation and exceptional results

The UAE's business hub, Dubai, has been hailed as a synonym for achievement, embodying the spirit of rapid transformation and exceptional results. The city's transformation under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has been a model for the world, showcasing its ability to turn grand ideas into reality with speed, precision, and innovation.

أكد سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي، أن دبي أصبحت كلمة مرادفة للإنجاز، وفعلًا يُضرب به المثل.

وقال سموه، في تدوينة على منصة «إكس»، أمس، بمناسبة إطلاق مبادرة «دبي الأفعال»: «دبي أصبحت كلمة مرادفة للإنجاز، وفعلاً يُضرب به المثل. دبي تجربة استثنائية بنى من خلالها صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نموذجاً عالمياً في التحول السريع والإنجاز الاستثنائي، والتنفيذ الفوري للأفكار بتميز ودقة وسرعة».

وأكد سمو الشيخ مكتوم بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، النائب الأول لحاكم دبي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير المالية، أن فلسفة دبي في العمل تعتمد على تحويل الأفكار الكبرى إلى نتائج استثنائية. وقال سموه، في تدوينة على منصة «إكس»، أمس، بمناسبة إطلاق مبادرة «دبي الأفعال»: «علّمنا صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، أن قيمة الطموح تقاس بما يتحقق منه على أرض الواقع، ومن هذه الرؤية تشكلت فلسفة دبي في العمل، نهج يصنع الإنجاز، ويحول الأفكار الكبرى إلى نتائج استثنائية، هذه هي دبي».

وأكد سمو الشيخ أحمد بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، النائب الثاني لحاكم دبي رئيس مجلس دبي للإعلام، أن دبي تواصل إبهار العالم بأفعالها، عبر مشروعات ومبادرات وأفكار تسبق عصرها، وتعيد تعريف مفاهيم المستحيل. وقال سموه، في تدوينة على منصة «إكس»، أمس، بمناسبة إطلاق مبادرة «دبي الأفعال»: «بقيادة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، تواصل دبي إبهار العالم بأفعالها، عبر مشاريع ومبادرات وأفكار تسبق عصرها، وتعيد تعريف مفاهيم المستحيل..

بين أفق دبي في عام 1976 وأفقها في عام 2026، تمتد قصة مدينة آمنت بأن الرؤية إذا اقترنت بالإرادة والعمل أصبحت واقعاً يراه العالم، ونموذجاً يحتذى به في صناعة المستقبل». كما أكد سمو الشيخ منصور بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية الوطنية، أن إنجازات دبي لم تعد تُرى من الأرض فحسب، بل أصبحت شاهداً يراه العالم حتى من الفضاء.

وقال سموه، في تدوينة على منصة «إكس»، أمس، بمناسبة إطلاق مبادرة «دبي الأفعال»: «علّمنا صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم أن المستحيل مجرد وجهة نظر، وأن المقياس الحقيقي للنجاح هو الفعل والنتيجة على أرض الواقع.. وخلال مسيرتها التنموية، نجحت دبي في تحويل الأحلام إلى إنجازات أعادت رسم حدود الممكن، فحرثت البحر وطوعته، وشيدت نموذجاً عالمياً لمدينة تصنع المستقبل وتسبق عصرها. واليوم لم تعد إنجازات دبي تُرى من الأرض فحسب، بل أصبحت شاهداً يراه العالم حتى من الفضاء»





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Dubai Achievement Rapid Transformation Exceptional Results Model For The World His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Mak Vice President And Prime Minister

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