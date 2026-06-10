Dubai Sports World Returns for Summer Season with Sports and Fitness Activities

The Dubai Sports World, the largest indoor sports destination in the region, is set to reopen this summer with a packed schedule of sports and fitness activities. The Dubai Sports World will be organized by the Dubai International Trade Centre (DITC) in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) from June 19 to August 25, 2026. The sports complex will be open daily from 8 am to midnight, offering a 10-week program of sports and fitness activities, community events, challenges, and wellness experiences designed to keep the residents of Dubai and visitors active throughout the summer.

يعود عالم دبي للرياضة، أكبر وجهة رياضية داخلية في المنطقة، هذا الصيف ليقدم موسماً حافلاً بالفعاليات الرياضية، وأنشطة اللياقة البدنية. ويُنظم مركز دبي التجاري العالمي، بالتعاون مع مجلس دبي الرياضي نسخة عام 2026 خلال الفترة من 19 يونيو حتى 25 أغسطس المقبلين.

ويفتح عالم دبي للرياضة أبوابه يومياً من الساعة 8 صباحاً حتى منتصف الليل، ويقدم على مدار 10 أسابيع برنامجاً حافلاً بالأنشطة الرياضية والفعاليات المجتمعية والتحديات وتجارب اللياقة البدنية المصممة خصيصاً لتعزيز نشاط سكان دبي وزوارها طوال الصيف. يعد عالم دبي للرياضة الوجهة الصيفية الأمثل بفضل الفعاليات والأنشطة المناسبة لجميع الأعمار والقدرات، والمصممة لتعزيز صحة ورفاهية المجتمع.

وتوفر نسخة هذا العام أكثر من 40 ملعباً رياضياً، تمتد على مساحة 300,000 قدم مربعة، وتسع رياضات رئيسية تشمل: كرة القدم، وكرة السلة، والبادل، وتنس الطاولة، والتنس، والكرة الطائرة، وتنس الريشة، والكريكيت، والبيكل بول





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Dubai Sports World Sports And Fitness Activities Community Events Challenges Wellness Experiences

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