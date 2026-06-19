Dubai Transforms Its Name into a Verb, Becoming a Symbol of Achievement and Rapid Realization of Dreams

The UAE's Vice President and Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Dubai's Deputy Ruler and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, discussed the transformation of Dubai's name into a verb, symbolizing achievement and rapid realization of dreams.

تحدث صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، وسمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي، خلال مبادرة «دبي الأفعال» Dubai It، عن كيفية تحولت اسم المدينة إلى فعل يستخدم للتعبير عن الإنجاز الاستثنائي في وقت قياسي.

يشرح سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، الفكرة القائمة على تصحيف لغوي بارع، حيث تحورت العبارة الإنجليزية المألوفة «Can you do it» أي هل بإمكانك إنجازها؟ لتصبح «Can you Dubai it». هنا يحل اسم المدينة «Dubai» محل الفعل «do»، فلا تعود دبي اسماً لمكان فحسب، بل فعل قائماً بذاته، يحمل في طيّاته معنى الإنجاز الباهر والتحقّق السريع لما يبدو مستحيلاً.

وفي هذا التحوّل من الاسم إلى الفعل، ما يختصر تجربة المدينة كلها؛ إذ غدت دبي على مدى عقودٍ قليلة مرادفاً للإرادة التي تُترجَم واقعاً، وللحلم الذي يُنجَز في وقتٍ قياسي. وحين يقول العالم «Dubai It» بدلاً من «Do it»، فإنما يُقرّ ضمناً بأنّ المدينة صارت معياراً يُقاس عليه الطموح، ووحدةً للقياس يُوزَن بها الإنجاز. في اللغة، لا تصير أسماء المدن أفعالاً إلا حين تتجاوز جغرافيتها لتُصبح فكرةً وقيمةً ومعنى.

وهذا تماماً ما رصدته المبادرة التي تحوّل بها اسم المدينة إلى فعل يستخدم للتعبير عن الإنجاز الاستثنائي في وقت قياسي، ومجسداً عبارة نقول ما نفعل ونفعل ما نقول





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dubai Name Transformation Verb Achievement Rapid Realization Of Dreams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Joyce and Muhammad Al-Mer: Translating Cities into CharactersJames Joyce and Muhammad Al-Mer are described as 'Dublin' and 'Dubai' writers, respectively. They are not just associated with their respective cities but have the ability to transform the place into a living, breathing character with its own history, rhythm, and transformations. James Joyce believes that small cities like Dublin hold the essence of the entire world, stating, 'If you can reach the heart of Dublin, you can reach the heart of all cities in the world.' Therefore, Dublin is not just a backdrop for his works but a central character, with its streets, alleys, pubs, and popular culture playing a crucial role in shaping the fates of the protagonists. On the other hand, Muhammad Al-Mer portrays Dubai as a hidden protagonist, not as a city of skyscrapers and glass facades but as a city of people living under the rapid transformation. In his short stories, especially 'Dubai Tales,' he delves into the lives of locals, immigrants, employees, and students, capturing the social and cultural transformations that have accompanied Dubai's rapid development. Al-Mer's strength lies in his attention to small details: clothing, perfumes, food, and daily habits. Through these details, he weaves a broader picture of society, drawing on oral storytelling traditions and 'One Thousand and One Nights' folklore, while combining the social observer's sensibility with the novelist's talent.

Read more »

Dubai becomes synonymous with achievement, a model for rapid transformation and exceptional resultsThe UAE's business hub, Dubai, has been hailed as a synonym for achievement, embodying the spirit of rapid transformation and exceptional results. The city's transformation under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has been a model for the world, showcasing its ability to turn grand ideas into reality with speed, precision, and innovation.

Read more »