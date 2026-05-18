Dubai Real Estate Market: Strong Growth in April 2026, with 5.3% Year-on-Year Growth in Real Estate Prices

The Dubai real estate market continues to demonstrate strong resilience in April 2026, with a 5.3% year-on-year growth in real estate prices. Residential apartment prices in Dubai have experienced a tremendous bounce back, with a 196% increase in the average value of first-time home buyer apartments compared to the pre-pandemic levels, and an 80% increase when compared to the market peak in 2014. High-end properties have also seen robust growth, with 16 high-value transactions exceeding $30 million each in April. These transactions have primarily been concentrated in Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estates, Jumeirah, Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Ramo, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Dubai Financial Market. Additionally, real estate developers such as Emaar, Damak, Ingleton, Bangati, Subha, Nakheel, and Nakheel have been driving the market growth, with companies such as Emaar recording a strong performance in sales.

واصل سوق دبي العقاري إظهار مستويات قوية من المرونة خلال شهر أبريل 2026، مع تسجيل نمو سنوي في أسعار العقارات بنسبة 5.3%. ارتفعت قائمة أفضل المناطق أداءً على مستوى الفلل، فتصدرت مناطق جزر جميرا وذا ميدوز وتلال الإمارات قائمة أفضل المناطق أداءً على مستوى الفلل.

برزت واحة دبي للسيليكون ورمرام ومركز دبي المالي العالمي ضمن أقوى المناطق نمواً للشقق السكنية، وفقاً لتقرير مؤسسة الأبحاث العالمية «فاليوسترات»، لشهر أبريل الماضي. وأشار التقرير إلى استمرار تفوق قطاع الفلل في دبي، مع نمو سنوي بلغ 8.3%، فيما واصلت الصفقات الفاخرة تسجيل حضور قوي، عبر 16 صفقة تجاوزت قيمة كل منها 30 مليون درهم خلال أبريل.

سجل قطاع الفلل في دبي نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 8.3% خلال أبريل 2026، وشملت المناطق ذات الأداء السنوي الأفضل: فلل جزر جميرا (24.5%)، وذا ميدوز (14.9%)، وتلال الإمارات (14.6%)، ونخلة جميرا (12.3%)، وقرية جميرا الدائرية (11.4%). وتُقدّر قيمة مجمعات فلل التملك الحر الأقدم نسبياً في دبي، في المتوسط، بنسبة 196% أعلى من مستويات ما بعد الجائحة، و80% أعلى من ذروة السوق في عام 2014.

بالمقابل، سجلت الشقق في دبي نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 0.5% في أبريل 2026، وسُجّلت أقوى المكاسب السنوية في واحة دبي والرمرام (كلاهما بنسبة 12.4%)... المزيد في نص الترجمة





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Dubai Real Estate Market Strong Growth Year-On-Year Growth Real Estate Prices Residential Apartment Prices First-Time Home Buyer Apartments Market Peak High-End Properties Transactions Real Estate Developers

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