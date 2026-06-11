Dubai Prepares to Launch New Gold Investment Service on PRYPCO MINT Platform

The Dubai-based PRYPCO MINT platform is preparing to launch a new service for investing in gold-backed tokens, a move that reflects the rapid expansion of linking traditional assets to digital financial technologies. The service is expected to officially launch on June 19, allowing local and international investors to buy and sell gold digitally starting from 100 dirhams without the need to store physical gold. The new product is based on Paxos Gold (PAXG), a fully backed digital token representing one troy ounce of pure gold, which is stored in certified vaults with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) under the supervision of Paxos Trust Company.

تستعد دبي لإطلاق خدمة جديدة للاستثمار في الذهب المُرمّز عبر منصة"بريبكو مِنت" PRYPCO MINT المرخصة من سلطة تنظيم الأصول الافتراضية في دبي (VARA)، في خطوة تعكس التوسع المتسارع في ربط الأصول التقليدية بالتقنيات المالية الرقمية.

وأعلنت المنصة أن خدمة الذهب ستُطلق رسمياً في 19 يونيو الجاري، لتتيح للمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين شراء وبيع الذهب رقمياً بدءاً من 100 درهم، دون الحاجة إلى تخزين الذهب بشكل شخصي. ويعتمد المنتج الجديد على Paxos Gold (PAXG)، وهو رمز رقمي مدعوم بالكامل بذهب فعلي، ويمثل كل رمز كامل من PAXG أونصة تروي واحدة من الذهب الخالص، أي ما يعادل نحو 31 غراماً، والمحفوظ في خزائن معتمدة من جمعية سوق السبائك في لندن (LBMA) تحت إشراف شركة Paxos Trust Company.

وأكدت الشركة أن المستثمرين لن يكونوا بحاجة إلى شراء أونصة كاملة من الذهب، إذ تتيح المنصة امتلاك أجزاء صغيرة من الرمز الرقمي وفقاً لسعر الذهب الفوري وقت الشراء، ما يفتح الباب أمام شريحة أوسع من المستثمرين لدخول سوق الذهب بمبالغ محدودة. ووفقاً للمعلومات المنشورة على المنصة، يتمتع الذهب المُرمّز بسيولة فورية تتيح الشراء والبيع رقمياً، مع دعم كامل بأصول ذهبية فعلية محفوظة بشكل آمن، ومن دون رسوم منصة على عمليات الاستثمار.

وتأتي الخطوة ضمن استراتيجية"بريبكو مِنت" لتوسيع نطاق الأصول المرمّزة المتاحة عبر منصتها، التي تُعرّف نفسها بأنها أول منصة للعقارات المرمّزة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. ويشهد قطاع ترميز الأصول الحقيقية نمواً متسارعاً عالمياً، مع توجه متزايد نحو تحويل الأصول التقليدية مثل العقارات والذهب إلى رموز رقمية قابلة للتداول، بما يسهم في خفض الحد الأدنى للاستثمار وزيادة السيولة وإتاحة الوصول إلى الأصول أمام قاعدة أوسع من المستثمرين





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Dubai PRYPCO MINT Gold-Backed Tokens Paxos Gold Digital Financial Technologies Traditional Assets Investment Service Local And International Investors Buy And Sell Gold Digitally Store Physical Gold Certified Vaults London Bullion Market Association

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