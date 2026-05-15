Dubai Police Detains Asian for Dangerous Road Behavior

The Dubai Police has detained an Asian for dangerous road behavior, including speeding, reckless driving, and dangerous overtaking. The police chief emphasized the severity of these offenses, which can cause chaos on the road, endanger other drivers, and even lead to accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities.

أكد مدير الإدارة العامة للمرور في شرطة دبي العميد جمعة سالم بن سويدان، أن الدوريات المرورية ضبطت آسيوي بعد ارتكابه سلوكيات مرورية خطرة، تمثلت في القيادة بطيش وتهور، والتجاوز بين المركبات، والانحراف المفاجئ بسرعة عالية، إضافة إلى التجاوز من ناحية كتف الطريق، في تصرف يعرض حياته وحياة مستخدمي الطريق لخطر جسيم.

وأوضح أن هذه السلوكيات تُعد من أخطر المخالفات المرورية، لما تسببه من إرباك لمستخدمي الطريق، وعدم منح السائقين الآخرين الوقت الكافي للتصرف أو تفادي الاصطدام، خاصة على الطرق السريعة التي تشهد سرعات عالية، ذلك أن أي انحراف مفاجئ أو فقدان للسيطرة قد يؤدي إلى تدهور المركبة أو وقوع حوادث تصادم جسيمة ينتج عنها وفيات وإصابات بليغة. وأشار العميد جمعة بن سويدان، إلى أن التجاوز من ناحية كتف الطريق يُعد مخالفة جسيمة، نظراً إلى أن كتف الطريق مخصص للحالات الطارئة ومركبات الإسعاف والدفاع المدني، واستخدامه بطريقة خاطئة قد يتسبب بحوادث خطرة ومفاجئة، فضلاً عن تعريض حياة مستخدمي الطريق للخطر.

وأضاف أن القيادة بسرعات عالية مع القيام بهذه التصرفات الطائشة تزيد من احتمالية فقدان السيطرة على المركبة، خصوصاً عند تغيير المسار بصورة مفاجئة أو غير آمنة، الأمر الذي قد يؤدي إلى انزلاق المركبة أو تدهورها واصطدامها بالمركبات الأخرى أو بالحواجز الجانبية للطريق. وقال إن شرطة دبي اتخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق السائق، شملت حجز المركبة وتطبيق أحكام المرسوم المحلي رقم (30) لسنة 2023، الذي ينص على فرض غرامة تصل إلى 50 ألف درهم لفك حجز المركبات التي يرتكب سائقوها مخالفات مرورية خطرة، وذلك في إطار التعامل الحازم مع السلوكيات التي تهدد السلامة المرورية.

وحذر العميد جمعة بن سويدان، سائقي المركبات من القيادة بطيش وتهور أو القيام بأي سلوكيات تعرض حياتهم أو حياة الآخرين للخطر، مؤكداً أن القانون يعاقب كل من يقود مركبته بصورة تشكل تهديداً لأمن وسلامة الطريق ومستخدميه. كما دعا أفراد المجتمع إلى التعاون مع الشرطة والإبلاغ عن مثل هذه السلوكيات الخطرة عبر خدمة "عين الشرطة" في التطبيق الذكي، أو خدمة "كلنا شرطة" أو عبر الاتصال بالرقم 901





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Dubai Police Road Safety Dangerous Road Behavior Speeding Reckless Driving Overtaking Road Accidents Injuries Fatalities

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