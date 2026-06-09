Dubai Simplifies Single-Entry Tourist Visa Process

The Dubai Tourism and Culture Authority has announced that the single-entry tourist visa can now be obtained in as little as 48 hours, with the application process streamlined to make it easier for tourists to enter the city.

دبي تسرّع إصدار التأشيرة السياحية لمرة واحدة خلال 48 ساعة لمدة 30-60 يوماً عبر مكاتب معتمدة ومتطلبات مبسطة لموسم الصيفالمتطلبات صورة شخصية وجواز وهوية أحياناًأكدت الإدارة العامة للهوية وشؤون الأجانب في دبي، أن التأشيرة السياحية لمرة واحدة، والصادرة لمدة تتراوح بين 30 و60 يوماً، أصبح بالإمكان إنجازها، خلال 48 ساعة عمل، بعد استكمال جميع المتطلبات، في إطار توجه يعكس حرص دبي على تسهيل إجراءات الدخول، وتسريع خدماتها للزوار من مختلف دول العالم.

وأوضحت الإدارة، عبر فيديو توضيحي نشرته على منصة إنستغرام، أن الراغبين في الحصول على التأشيرة يمكنهم التقديم، من خلال المكاتب السياحية المعتمدة، والتي تتولى تقديم الطلبات عبر إجراءات مبسطة تهدف إلى توفير تجربة سلسة وسريعة للمسافرين. وبيّنت أن متطلبات الحصول على التأشيرة تشمل صورة شخصية، وصورة من جواز سفر ساري المفعول، إضافة إلى بطاقة الهوية الوطنية لبلد المتقدم لبعض الجنسيات، مشيرة إلى أن معالجة الطلبات، تتم خلال فترة قصيرة بمجرد استكمال الوثائق المطلوبة.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود المستمرة لدبي لتعزيز مكانتها وجهة سياحية عالمية، من خلال تطوير الخدمات الرقمية وتسهيل رحلة الزائر منذ مرحلة التقديم وحتى الوصول، بما يتماشى مع النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع السياحة في الإمارة. وقال شريف الفرم المدير التنفيذي لوكالة «شريف هاوس» للسفر: إن إصدار التأشيرة السياحية عادة يتم في وقت قياسي، لافتاً إلى أن عدداً كبيراً من الطلبات التي يتم تقديمها من الوكالة تقبل خلال أقل من يوم من استكمال الإجراءات، مؤكّداً أن مستوى الكفاءة العالية في منظومة إصدار التأشيرات وسهولة الدخول إلى دبي، من شانها أن تعزز الثقة العالمية والإقبال السياحي في دبي





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Dubai Tourism Visa Single-Entry Streamlined

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