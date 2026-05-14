Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Completes Implementation of 'Code for Inclusive and Sustainable Buildings' for People with Disabilities

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the implementation of the 'Code for Inclusive and Sustainable Buildings' for people with disabilities in several key service sites, including customer service centers, service providers centers, and bus stations. This initiative is part of RTA's continuous efforts to enhance the quality of life and promote inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring easy access to various services and facilities for people with disabilities. The improvements include the addition of ramps for wheelchair users and visually impaired individuals, as well as the installation of floor markings to indicate movement directions within service sites. Additionally, RTA has provided assistive technologies such as Braille and audio assistance systems to facilitate interaction with the facilities and services. Furthermore, RTA has designed accessible waiting areas and counters for people with disabilities, as well as equipped restrooms with accessible features. RTA has also organized dialogue sessions and collaborations with disability centers and organizations to enhance community engagement and awareness of its services and initiatives. By doing so, RTA aims to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities, promoting their rights and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

أعلنت هيئة الطرق والمواصلات عن استكمال تنفيذ وتطبيق متطلبات 'كود دبي للمباني الصديقة لأصحاب الهمم' في عدد من المواقع الخدمية شملت مراكز إسعاد المتعاملين، ومراكز مزودي الخدمة، ومحطات النقل العام، وذلك في إطار جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتعزيز جودة الحياة وترسيخ مبادئ الشمولية والاستدامة، بما يضمن سهولة وصول أصحاب الهمم إلى الخدمات والمرافق المختلفة بكفاءة وراحة واستقلالية.

وقال عبدالله يوسف آل علي، المدير التنفيذي لقطاع خدمات الدعم الإداري المؤسسي في هيئة الطرق والمواصلات: 'شملت أعمال التطوير إضافة منحدرات مخصصة لاستخدام أصحاب الهمم من ذوي التحديات الحركية ومستخدمي الكراسي المتحركة، إلى جانب تركيب علامات أرضية إرشادية لتحديد اتجاهات الحركة داخل القنوات والمرافق الخدمية، بما يسهم في تسهيل التنقل وتعزيز تجربة المتعاملين. كما وفّرت الهيئة أنظمة داعمة تشمل لغة برايل والأجهزة السمعية المساندة، بهدف تمكين المتعاملين من التعرف بسهولة إلى المرافق والمناطق المختلفة داخل قنوات تقديم الخدمة.

' وأضاف آل علي: 'تضمنت التحسينات كذلك توفير الأبواب الأوتوماتيكية، وتأهيل المداخل والممرات الخارجية بعلامات أرضية واضحة، بالإضافة إلى تطوير وتجهيز دورات المياه في عدد من المراكز بما يتوافق مع احتياجات أصحاب الهمم ومتطلبات سهولة الاستخدام. ' وفي إطار تطوير تجربة المتعاملين، أعادت الهيئة تصميم أنظمة طوابير الانتظار في مراكز إسعاد المتعاملين بارتفاعات ومساحات تتلاءم مع احتياجات أصحاب الهمم، مع مراعاة توفير قنوات رقمية بديلة وخدمات ذكية مهيأة وسهلة الاستخدام.

كما خصصت الهيئة كاونترات خدمة لأصحاب الهمم ومنحتهم الأولوية في إنجاز المعاملات والخدمات المختلفة. وعلى صعيد تعزيز التواصل والشراكة المجتمعية، نظّمت الهيئة خلال عام 2025 سلسلة من الجلسات الحوارية بالتعاون مع مركز راشد لأصحاب الهمم، كما واصلت هذه المبادرات خلال عام 2026 بالتعاون مع نادي دبي لأصحاب الهمم، وبمشاركة فاعلة من أصحاب الهمم والجهات المعنية والشركاء ومراكز التدريب والتأهيل، إضافة إلى الطلبة وأولياء الأمور، بهدف التعريف بالخدمات والمبادرات التي تقدمها الهيئة لهذه الفئة التي تحظى بأولوية خاصة ضمن استراتيجيتها الخدمية والمجتمعية.

وللاطلاع على المزيد من الخدمات والمبادرات المخصصة لأصحاب الهمم، يمكن زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني: www.rta.a





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