Dubai Real Estate Transactions Weekly: 20.6 Billion Dirhams, 4811 Transactions

The Dubai Real Estate Transactions Weekly report, released by the Dubai Real Estate Development and Investment Company (DEDIC), showed that the city's real estate transactions amounted to 20.6 billion dirhams, resulting from 4811 transactions.

تصرفات عقارات دبي الأسبوعية 20.6 مليار درهم عبر 4811 صفقة؛ المبيعات 9.56 مليار، الرهون 9.65 مليار، الهبات 1.34 مليار، والجمعة 2 مليار عبر 770 صفقةسجلت تصرفات عقارات دبي الأسبوعية، 20.6 مليار درهم، نتجت عن 4811 صفقة، بحسب تطبيق «دبي ريست»، التابع لدائرة الأراضي والأملاك في الإمارة.

وبلغت المبيعات، 9.56 مليار درهم، جراء 3613 معاملة، أبرزها في مناطق: الخليج التجاري، بـ692.2 مليون درهم، مدينة المطار، 623 مليونا، جزر دبي، 548 مليونا، نخلة جميرا، 473 مليوناً، سيح شعيب، 384 مليوناً، ماجان، 279 مليوناً، جميرا فيليج سيركل، 222 مليوناً، وادي الصفا الثالثة، 179 مليوناً، جبل علي الأولى، 173 مليوناً، دبي لاند ريزيدنسز كمبلوكس، 166 مليونا، حدائق الشيخ محمد بن راشد، 157 مليوناً. وبلغت الرهون، 9.65 مليار درهم، نتجت عن 917 صفقة، أبرزها في: سيح الدحل، بـ3.93 مليار درهم، مجمع دبي للاستثمار الأول، 966 مليوناً، موتور سيتي، 843 مليوناً، المركز التجاري الأولى، 770 مليوناً، السطوة، 254 مليوناً، مجمع دبي للاستثمار الثاني، 254 مليوناً.

وسجلت الهبات، 1.34 مليار درهم، لـ281 صفقة، أبرزها: دبي هاربور، 213 مليوناً، مدينة دبي الصناعية، 111.2 مليون، وادي الصفا الثالثة، 110 ملايين. وعلى الصعيد اليومي الجمعة، بلغت تصرفات الإمارة، ملياري درهم، نتجت عن 770 صفقة، توزعت على المبيعات، بـ1.3 مليار درهم، جراء 545 معاملة، ورهون، بـ538 مليوناً، نتيجة 197 صفقة، وهبات، بـ150.2 مليون درهم، جراء 28 صفقة





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Dubai Real Estate Transactions Weekly Dirhams

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