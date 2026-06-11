The annual Dubai Quality Awards ceremony was held to honor 146 winners from the UAE, Gulf Arab countries, and government and private institutions, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President and CEO of Emirates, and the Group, and the President and CEO of Dubai Quality Awards. The ceremony was held in recognition of the winners in the categories of the 23rd UAE Women's Award, the 18th Arab International Ideas Award, the 14th Continuous Improvement Global Award, the 12th UAE Innovation Award, the 6th UAE Excellence Award, the 2nd Artificial Intelligence Global Award, the 2nd Global Excellence Award in Healthcare, and the 1st Global Sustainability Award.

برعاية وحضور سمو الشيخ أحمد بن سعيد آل مكتوم، رئيس هيئة دبي للطيران المدني، رئيس مؤسسة دبي للمطارات، الرئيس الأعلى الرئيس التنفيذي لطيران الإمارات والمجموعة، اختتمت مجموعة دبي للجودة الحفل السنوي لتوزيع جوائز المجموعة بتكريم 146 فائزاً من الإمارات، ودول الخليج العربي، من مؤسسات حكومية وخاصة، وذلك ضمن 8 جوائز.

وشهد الحفل تكريم الفائزين في كل من جائزة الإمارات للسيدات في نسختها الحادية والعشرين، وجائزة أفكار عربية الدولية في نسختها الثامنة عشرة، وجائزة التحسين المستمر العالمية في نسختها الرابعة عشرة، وجائزة أفكار الإمارات في نسختها الثانية عشرة، وجائزة الإمارات للابتكار في نسختها السادسة، وجائزة الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمية في نسختها الثانية، وجائزة التميز الطبي العالمية في نسختها الثانية، وجائزة الاستدامة العالمية في نسختها الأولى. وأكدت مجموعة دبي للجودة أن جوائزها السنوية تواصل دورها منصة مؤسسية للاحتفاء بالمبادرات الرائدة، وتسليط الضوء على التجارب المتميزة التي تسهم في رفع مستويات الأداء، وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار، ودعم مستهدفات التنافسية والاستدامة في المؤسسات الحكومية والخاصة.

وأعرب الدكتور هزاع خلفان النعيمي، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة دبي للجودة، عن فخره بهذا التجمع السنوي والاحتفاء بالفائزين في الحفل الختامي لجوائز المجموعة، الذي ينظم سنوياً تحت رعاية سمو الشيخ أحمد بن سعيد آل مكتوم، الذي دأب على دعم المجموعة، وبفضل توجيهات سموه لمسيرة الابتكار والتميز المؤسسي، استطاعت المجموعة تعزيز رؤيتها التي أثمرت عن استقطاب 400 مشاركة من كبرى المؤسسات الحكومية والخاصة في المنطقة، وتشكيل لجان تحكيم مكونة من 236 مقيماً محترفاً محلياً ودولياً وتكريم 146 فائزاً من الإمارات، والسعودية، والبحرين، وسلطنة عمان





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Dubai Quality Awards Awards Ceremony Patronage Winners Categories UAE Women's Award Arab International Ideas Award Continuous Improvement Global Award UAE Innovation Award UAE Excellence Award Artificial Intelligence Global Award Global Excellence Award In Healthcare Global Sustainability Award

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