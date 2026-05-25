Dubai Launches Virtual Tourism Summit Organized by Elevate World

The summit, organized by Elevate World, a global travel and tourism company based in the UAE, will take place from June 2 to 4, 2026, featuring over 250 top leaders and partners from the travel and hospitality industry and travel agents from around the world. The summit aims to forecast the future of the tourism sector in the UAE and the Middle East, and assess the readiness to seize the opportunities for a strong recovery in the tourism sector during the last quarter of the current year.

تشهد دبي انطلاق القمة السياحية الافتراضية التي تنظمها مجموعة «إيليفيت وورلد» ( Elevate World )، المجموعة العالمية المتخصصة في قطاع السفر والسياحة والتي تتخذ من دولة الإمارات مقراً لها، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 يونيو 2026، بمشاركة أكثر من 250 من كبار قادة وشركاء القطاع السياحي والفنادق ووكلاء السفر ومنظمي الرحلات من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وتهدف القمة، التي تقتصر المشاركة فيها على المسجلين فقط، إلى استشراف مستقبل القطاع السياحي في دولة الإمارات والمنطقة الشرقية الأوسط، وبحث مدى الجاهزية لاقتناص فرص الانتعاش القوي المتوقع للنشاط السياحي خلال الربع الأخير من العام الجاري. وقال سمير حمادة، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «إيليفيت وورلد»: «تأكيداً على التزامنا تجاه دولة الإمارات كوجهة سياحية عالمية استثنائية، ودعماً لشركائنا في قطاع السياحة والفنادق، أطلقنا هذه المبادرة لتوفير منصة تجمع الفنادق ومنظمي الرحلات ووكلاء السفر لمناقشة الفرص الواعدة وتبادل الرؤى وبناء مستقبل أكثر قوة واستدامة للقطاع السياحي».

وتأتي القمة كأول حدث سياحي يجمع كبار قادة وشركاء القطاع منذ بداية التطورات الجيوسياسية التي شهدتها منطقة الشرق الأوسط نهاية فبراير الماضي، في خطوة تستهدف صياغة خارطة طريق جديدة نحو التعافي الكامل للقطاع، وترسيخ الثقة العالمية بقدرة السياحة الإقليمية على استعادة زخمها سريعاً، إلى جانب تأكيد جاهزية المنطقة لاستقبال التدفقات السياحية العالمية خلال المرحلة المقبلة. ويرتكز الحدث على برنامج عمل تفاعلي متكامل صُمم لإعادة بناء الروابط بين أقطاب صناعة السفر العالمية والمنطقة الشرقية الأوسط، إلى جانب أبرز أسواق الرحلات الطويلة، بمشاركة نخبة من الهيئات والوجهات السياحية الحكومية والخاصة، في مقدمتها دائرة الاقتصاد والسياحة بدبي، ودائرة الثقافة والسياحة – أبوظبي، وهيئة رأس الخيمة لتنمية السياحة، وميرال، ومنتجع وين جزيرة المرجان





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