Dubai Municipality Reduces Service Duration to Less Than a Minute, Aiming to Improve Customer Experience and Efficiency

The Dubai Municipality has announced a significant step to reduce the duration of providing 4 of its services to less than a minute, aiming to enhance the customer experience and boost the efficiency of its municipal services. The services include pest control, pest control in residential gardens, waste disposal, and water collection. The municipality aims to ensure speed and efficiency by converting the reception of these services to smart channels, such as the Dubai Now app, the Dubai Municipality app, and the Dubai Municipality WhatsApp number 800900. This move reflects the municipality's commitment to meeting customer expectations and enhancing the quality of life and the execution of transactions in a speedy and efficient manner. It allows the public to complete their requests in a matter of seconds, thereby saving time and effort and contributing to improving the daily quality of life in the emirate.

أعلنت بلدية دبي عن تقليص مدة تقديم 4 خدمات من خدماتها إلى أقل من دقيقة، في خطوة نوعية تهدف إلى الارتقاء بتجربة المتعاملين وتعزيز كفاءة الخدمات البلدية.

اعتباراً من شهر يونيو المقبل، سيتم تحويل استقبال طلبات هذه الخدمات إلى القنوات الذكية، وهي تطبيق"دبي الآن", وتطبيق"بلدية دبي", وواتساب البلدية على الرقم 800900. تهدف هذه الخطوة إلى ضمان سرعة الإنجاز. الخدمات تشمل: مكافحة آفات الصحة العامة، ومكافحة الآفات الزراعية في الحدائق المنزلية، والتخلص من الأجهزة والأثاث المنزلي، وسحب مياه الصرف الصحي.

وأشارت البلدية إلى أن كبار المواطنين وأصحاب الهمم سيظل بإمكانهم تقديم طلباتهم عبر مركز الاتصال على الرقم 800900، لضمان حصولهم على الخدمة بسهولة وسلاسة، ما يؤكد أن التطوير الرقمي في بلدية دبي يعزز الوصول العادل للخدمات بطرق تناسب جميع الفئات المجتمع. ويعكس تحويل استقبال طلبات هذه الخدمات إلى القنوات الذكية التزام البلدية بتلبية توقعات المتعاملين وتعزيز جودة حياتهم وتنفيذ معاملاتهم سرعة وكفاءة في إنجاز معاملاتهم، حيث أصبح بإمكان الجمهور إنهاء طلباتهم في لحظات، مما يوفر الوقت والجهد، ويسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة اليومية في الإمارة





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Dubai Municipality Smart Channels Pest Control Waste Disposal Water Collection

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