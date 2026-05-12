Dubai Holding and Dubai Investments Government Announce Completion of Acquisition of 22.27% Stake in Karsaleen Properties Co.

The acquisition of 22.27% stake in Karsaleen Properties Co, by Dubai Holding, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments Government, has resulted in an increase in Dubai Holding's total stake in the company to 29.73%, making it the largest shareholder in Karsaleen Properties Co. Karsaleen Properties Co is one of the top real estate development companies in the Middle East, with diverse assets ranging from residential properties, commercial properties, hotels, and retail spaces. The company has a strong presence in the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe, backed by a robust development portfolio and high-quality assets, generating strong returns.

أعلنت دبي القابضة ومؤسسة دبي للاستثمارات الحكومية عن إتمام صفقة استحوذت بموجبها دبي القابضة على حصة ملكية قدرها 22.27% في شركة إعمار العقارية ش. م.

ع.

"إعمار العقارية" من مؤسسة دبي للاستثمارات الحكومية. وبناءً على ذلك، ارتفع إجمالي حصة دبي القابضة في إعمار العقارية إلى 29.73%، لتصبح أكبر مساهم في الشركة. وتُعد"إعمار العقارية", المدرجة في سوق دبي المالي، واحدة من أكبر شركات التطوير العقاري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، حيث تمتلك محفظة متنوعة تشمل الأصول السكنية والتجارية والفندكية والتجزئة. كما تتمتع المجموعة بحضور راسخ في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وآسيا وأوروبا، مدعومةً بمحفظة تطوير قوية وأصول عالية الجودة مدرّة للدخل.

وتمثل الصفقة استثماراً استراتيجياً في"إعمار العقارية", بما يعكس ثقة دبي القابضة بمكانة الشركة، وجودة أصولها، وآفاق نموها طويلة الأجل، إلى جانب الثقة بالأسس الراسخة لاقتصاد دبي وقطاعه العقاري





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dubai Holding Dubai Investments Government Karsaleen Properties Co. Acquisition 22.27% 29.73% Real Estate Development Middle East North Africa Asia Europe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BPC to Showcase Colombo Port City as Investment Hub in Dubai VisitThe official delegation of the Colombo Port City (CPC) will visit Dubai on June 11, 2023, as part of a strategic move to attract more direct foreign investments from the Middle East, particularly from the business community in the UAE, to the most ambitious economic zone in Sri Lanka. The visit will focus on promoting Colombo Port City as a complementary investment destination, which can serve as a gateway for opportunities for investors in Dubai and the region, thereby strengthening the connectivity between the Gulf and Asian markets and opening new avenues for regional expansion of companies.

Read more »

Dubai Remains a Global Hub for Wealth and Entrepreneurship Despite Brexit CriticismsRyan Haasam, a British billionaire and resident of Dubai for the past four years, has praised the city's economic competitiveness and tax-friendly system, making it a preferred location for living and investing compared to traditional markets, including the UK. He attributes Dubai's success to its absence of personal income tax and low capital gains tax, which have made it one of the most competitive global hubs for entrepreneurs and investors.

Read more »

Dubai's Real Estate Sector Thrives Amid Geopolitical TensionsDespite geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, Dubai's real estate sector continues to thrive, attracting the world's elite and high-net-worth investors seeking luxurious properties. The artificial islands in Dubai have recorded strong performance, reflecting the sector's resilience and confidence in the city's ability to attract high-value capital. Data from Dubai's Department of Property and Development shows that residential sales in the artificial islands and waterfront properties reached Dh31.7 billion, accounting for 14% of the total residential sales in the emirate, indicating strong demand for premium waterfront properties.

Read more »

Dubai World Village extends its 30th season until May 31 and celebrates Eid with extended hoursThe Dubai World Village has announced the extension of its 30th season until Sunday, May 31, 2023. The season will culminate with a festive atmosphere for Eid Al-Fitr. Since reopening on April 20, the Dubai World Village has welcomed visitors with its original spirit, which has shaped its identity over the past three decades. Families, different social groups, cultures, and generations come together in a single space. The President of Dubai Leisure, Fernando Iria, said, 'The 30th season of Dubai World Village has been a milestone in its journey, and it reflects the solid position of the destination, the significant efforts of the team and partners, and the continuous trust placed in us by our guests.' He added, 'The culmination of the 30th season, coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, holds special significance for us, as it allows us to celebrate this occasion with families, residents, and guests who have contributed to making this season a unique milestone. We look forward to building on this momentum in the upcoming 31st season, through continuous development of the guest experience and enhancing Dubai World Village's position as one of the leading destinations that combine culture, entertainment, dining, and shopping on the regional level.'

Read more »

American Cybersecurity Firm 'Rig' Unveils Strategic Partnership with Local Partner in DubaiRig, a prominent cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven solutions, has announced the establishment of a significant strategic partnership with a local partner in Dubai. Through this new partnership, Rig Global Risk Management (RG) will focus on enhancing cybersecurity and national resilience in Dubai and the UAE overall. The joint project will deploy advanced threat detection technologies, AI-powered analysis, and comprehensive security monitoring solutions to counter advanced global threats, safeguard critical infrastructure, and support SID (Selective Information Disclosure) initiatives.

Read more »

Stability in Dubai Real Estate Market after 70 Days of Regional TensionsThe monthly report from Betlehem Holdings, a Dubai-based real estate company, revealed a state of stability in the local real estate market after 70 days of regional tensions. The report compared the performance of the market before and after the tensions, highlighting a slight increase in monthly transactions of around 2%.

Read more »