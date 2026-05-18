Dubai Free Zone Center for International Trade achieves strong performance in 2025

The Dubai Free Zone Center for International Trade reported strong performance in 2025, with a significant increase in the issuance of new licenses and continued high renewal rates. The center also saw a significant increase in the number of companies operating within the zone.

19 مايو 2026 سجلت المنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي أداء قوياً عبر مختلف المؤشرات الرئيسة، خلال عام 2025، مدفوعة بارتفاع كبير في إصدار التراخيص الجديدة، واستمرار معدلات التجديد، والتنوع المتنامي في مجتمع الشركات العاملة ضمن المنطقة الحرة.

وأفاد المركز، في بيان، صدر أمس، حول النتائج السنوية لعام 2025، بأن عدد التراخيص الجديدة، الصادرة خلال العام الماضي، وصل إلى 850 ترخيصاً، بزيادة نسبتها 41%، مقارنة بعام 2024، في مؤشر يعكس الثقة المتزايدة بالمنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي، وجهة مفضلة لتأسيس الأعمال. وحافظت عمليات تجديد التراخيص على مستويات قوية، إذ بلغ عددها 1822 ترخيصاً، مدعومة بنسبة تجديد بلغت 96%.

كما شهدت القوى العاملة في المنطقة الحرة نمواً ملحوظاً، حيث ارتفع عدد تأشيرات الموظفين بنسبة 20% على أساس سنوي ليتجاوز 8000 تأشيرة. ارتفع عدد الجنسيات الممثلة ضمن شركات المنطقة الحرة من 107 جنسيات إلى 148 جنسية، بنسبة نمو 38%. وقال نائب رئيس العمليات التنظيمية للمنطقة الحرة في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي، عبدالله البنا، إن نتائج عام 2025 تعكس النمو المتواصل والتنوع المتزايد لمجتمع الأعمال الذي يختار المنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي مقراً له في دبي.

وأضاف أن دبي تتمتع بقدر كبير من الجاذبية والمرونة في قطاع الأعمال. بدورها، تواصل المنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي ترسيخ مكانتها كوجهة مفضلة للشركات التي تتطلع للنمو، ضمن منظومة اقتصادية مترابطة تستشرف المستقبل. وقادت النمو خلال عام 2025 قطاعات رئيسة شملت الرياضة والترفيه، مدعوماً بمؤسسات مرموقة تتخذ من المنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي مقراً لها.

ومن أبرز الشركات التي أسست حضوراً لها ضمن المنطقة الحرة خلال عام 2025: «لويس فويتون»، و«كيه بي إم جي»، و«بيكر تيلي»، و«دويتشه ميسه»، والتحالف العالمي للنزاهة في الرياضة، كما شهد عام 2025 إضافة مركزي أعمال جديدين هما «سينتينيل بيزنس سنتر» و«بيز إيليت». وتشمل خدمات المنطقة الحرة لمركز دبي التجاري العالمي أكثر من 1200 نشاط أعمال مرخّص، إلى جانب مجموعة من المزايا التنافسية، بما في ذلك التملك الأجنبي الكامل 100%، وضريبة دخل شخصي بنسبة 0%، وإمكانية تحويل رأس المال والأرباح بالكامل، وخيارات الترخيص المزدوج، كما أطلقت المنطقة الحرة إطار «فئات الأسهم المتعددة» المبتكر، بهدف دعم شركات الجيل الجديد، وتعزيز مرونة الهياكل المؤسسية





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