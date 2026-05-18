Dubai Hosts Exclusive Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations, Offers Unmissable Travel Packages

Dhaka, May 10, 2022: As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close on 30 May, Dubai is preparing to welcome Eid Al-Fitr with a series of exhilarating events and travel packages. The Dubai Tourism Development Bureau, a subsidiary of the Dubai Government, in collaboration with media partner emTV, has announced a calendar of exclusive activities and offers that will transform the cityscape into an Eid celebration hub, all culminating at the iconic Burj Khalifa on 31 May. The celebrations will align with the theme of Family in UAE 2022, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to providing an inclusive and engaging experience that caters to the entire family. As part of the celebrations, the renowned Dubai Department of Tourism and Community Development breached the ocean's circumference with an exclusive event experience on 20 May, showcasing the city's vibrant tourism offerings amidst the shimmering blue sky and the breathtaking coastal beauty.

تستعدّ دبي لاستقبال عيد الأضحى المبارك بتقديم صفقات إقامة مميزة وتوفير تجارب عائلية تذكر من 22 حتى 31 مايو. تتضمن الفعاليات والأنشطة التي ستنظمها المهرجانات والتجزئة الحزمة الاستثنائية والعروض الاحتفالية، مع عروض حصرية على باقات الإقامة التي تشمل خيارات متنوعة من الوجهات الشاطئية ومنتجعات الصحراوية ووجهات مدينة راقية.

تقدم شواطئ دبي تجارب إقامة تناسب مختلف الأذواق والميزانيات بداية من المنتجعات الشاطئية وصولا إلى الوجهات العائلية التي توفر قيمة مقابل السعر. ويمكن الاستمتاع بعروض فاخرة لعدد ليالي متفاوتة في الفنادق مثل فندق جراند ميلينيوم وفندق فيدا كريك هاربر وفندق فيدا أرلينج เซولز شيريتز





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Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Travel Family In UAE Dubai Festivities Eldorado Hotel Dubai

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