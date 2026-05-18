Dubai Insurance Selected as Official Insurer for Self-Driving Taxis in Dubai

Dubai Insurance has been chosen as the official insurer for the self-driving taxis operated by Dubai Taxi, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the region. This partnership signifies Dubai's commitment to leading the future of transportation and fostering innovation in the transportation sector.

في خطوة تعكس تسارع التحول نحو المدن الذكية وترسيخ ريادة دبي في قطاع النقل المستقبلي، تم اختيار شركة دبي للتأمين لتكون أول مزوّد تأمين رسمي لأسطول سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة الذي تشغّله شركة تاكسي دبي، في سابقة تُعد الأولى عالمياً لتأمين أسطول تجاري يعمل بالكامل من دون سائق ضمن إطار تأميني متخصص.

ويأتي هذا التطور عقب إطلاق خدمة سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة في دبي مؤخراً، ضمن رؤية الإمارة لتعزيز منظومة التنقل الذكي وتوظيف التقنيات المتقدمة في البنية التحتية للنقل. ويُنظر إلى هذه الخطوة باعتبارها تحولاً نوعياً في دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن الحياة الحضرية اليومية، بما يعزز مكانة دبي كواحدة من أبرز المدن العالمية في ابتكار حلول النقل المستقبلي.

وأكد عبد اللطيف أبو قورة، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة دبي للتأمين، أن هذه الشراكة تمثل إنجازاً غير مسبوق في قطاع التأمين والنقل، موضحاً أن تأمين مركبات ذاتية القيادة يتطلب نماذج مختلفة كلياً عن التأمين التقليدي، نظراً لاعتمادها على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وأنظمة الاستشعار وتحليل البيانات الفوري. وأضاف أن الشركة طورت إطاراً تأمينياً متخصصاً يواكب طبيعة هذه المركبات ويضمن دعم الابتكار بشكل آمن ومسؤول.

ولا يقتصر هذا التعاون على توفير تغطية تأمينية تقليدية، بل يمتد إلى تطوير حلول تأمين متقدمة تراعي المخاطر الجديدة المرتبطة بأنظمة القيادة الذاتية، بما في ذلك المسؤوليات التقنية وسيناريوهات التشغيل المعقدة، ما يجعل دبي للتأمين أول شركة في المنطقة تكتتب هذا النوع من الخدمات التحولية. وتُشغَّل سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة عبر تطبيقات ذكية وبأنظمة قيادة متقدمة، ضمن مواقع رئيسية في مدينة دبي، في إطار رؤية شاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز كفاءة التنقل وتقليل الاعتماد على القيادة البشرية، مع ضمان أعلى مستويات السلامة والموثوقية.

ومع هذا الإنجاز، تواصل دبي تعزيز موقعها كمركز عالمي للابتكار في النقل الحضري، عبر شراكات تجمع القطاعين العام والخاص لتحويل التقنيات المستقبلية إلى واقع عملي، وترسيخ نموذج متكامل للمدن الذكية القائمة على التكنولوجيا والاستدامة





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