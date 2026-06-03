Dubai Companies Accelerate AI Adoption and Deployment

Companies in Dubai are accelerating the adoption and deployment of AI solutions as part of their digital strategies, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the transition to smarter, more agile business models in line with the rapid developments in this vital sector.

تتجه شركات في دبي إلى تسريع وتيرة تبنّي ونشر حلول الذكاء الاصطناعي، ضمن استراتيجياتها الرقمية، بهدف تعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية وتسريع التحول نحو نماذج أعمال أكثر ذكاءً ومرونة، بما يواكب التطورات العالمية المتسارعة في هذا القطاع الحيوي.

وكشفت شركة أسوس عن محفظتها الأكثر شمولًا من حلول البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي في معرض كومبيوتكس لعام 2026، وتُبرز المحفظة كيف يُصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي جانبًا أكثر تكاملًا وسلاسة في التجارب الرقمية اليومية، وذلك باستخدام هياكل مصانع الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل التالي التي طورتها بالتعاون مع شركات إنفيديا وإنتل وأدفانسد مايكرو ديفايسز. وتتصور رؤية 'الذكاء الاصطناعي معًا' (AI Together) الخاصة بشركة أسوس نظامًا بيئيًّا متكاملًا للذكاء الاصطناعي يشمل مصانع الذكاء الاصطناعي، والبنية التحتية للمؤسسات، ومساحات التخزين عالية الأداء، وحواسيب الذكاء الاصطناعي الشخصية، ومنصات المبدعين، وحلول الرعاية الصحية، وتقنيات الألعاب





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