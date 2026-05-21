Dubai Accelerates Innovation with Future Solutions Initiative

The Future Solutions Initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Arts and Culture Authority, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and research. The initiative brings together researchers, innovators, and institutions to turn groundbreaking ideas into practical, impactful solutions that address global challenges. It also fosters partnerships between the public and private sectors to accelerate innovation, create new growth opportunities, and promote sustainable development.

تجسّد مبادرة حلول دبي للمستقبل- ابتكارات للبشرية، رؤية دبي في ترسيخ الابتكار أداةً فاعلة لإحداث أثر إيجابي في حياة المجتمعات، والمساهمة في تطوير حلول عملية للتحديات العالمية المشتركة.

وعلى مدار السنوات الماضية، حرصنا على بناء منظومة متكاملة تجمع الباحثين والمبتكرين والمؤسسات والشركاء، لتحويل الأفكار الطموحة إلى حلول ومشاريع مبتكرة ومؤثرة ذات قيمة اقتصادية ومجتمعية مستدامة. وانطلاقاً من رؤية صاحب السموّ الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، وتوجيهات سموّ الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، تواصل دبي ترسيخ مكانتها مركزًا عالميًا للابتكار والبحث العلمي والصناعات المستقبلية، من خلال تمكين الشراكات النوعية التي تدعم التجريب، وتسرّع وتيرة التقدّم، وتفتح آفاقًا جديدة للنمو والتقدّم المستدام.

وقد شهد المجلس مشاركة قادة من مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، ومبتكرين ومستثمرين ومؤسسات أكاديمية، في تأكيدٍ على النهج التكاملي الذي تتبنّاه دبي لتعزيز منظومة الابتكار. كما تلتقي سموّها، على هامش المجلس، مجموعة من المبتكرين وروّاد الأعمال وأصحاب المشاريع من مؤسسات أكاديمية عالمية مرموقة، من بينها جامعة هارفارد، والكلية الملكية للفنون، وجامعة دارمشتات للتكنولوجيا، وجامعة بتروناس للتكنولوجيا، وذلك لتعريفها بالآخرّة التقنيات والحلول التي تطوّرها هذه المشاريع، واستكشاف تطلعاتها المستقبلية وفرص تطبيقها وتوسيع أثرها، بما يعزّز مكانة دبي حاضنةً عالمية للمواهب والبحوث والابتكار.

وقد وقّعت سموّها، خلال الحدث، مذكرات تفاهم استراتيجية مع شركة أتكينز رياليس في مجالات البنية التحتية المستدامة ومستقبل البيئة العمرانية، ومع «سلال» في مجالات الأنظمة الغذائية والتقنيات الزراعية





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dubai Innovation Research Future Solutions Initiative Partnerships Public-Private Partnerships Researchers Innovators Institutions Global Challenges Global Hub For Innovation Sustainable Development Public-Private Partnerships Partnerships Public-Private Partnerships Public-Private Partnerships Public-Private Partnerships Public-Private Partnerships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lianlian DigiTech Obtains License from Dubai Financial WorldLianlian DigiTech, a company specializing in digital payment services powered by artificial intelligence, has obtained a license to provide payment services from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), enabling it to start operations from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The achievement marks an important step towards enhancing Lianlian's global presence and establishing Dubai International Financial Centre as a licensed regional hub for the company in the region. By being part of the global financial system in Dubai International Financial Centre, Lianlian aims to strengthen its operational capabilities in the Middle East, improve its cross-border payment and settlement capabilities, and offer more efficient and tailored payment solutions to enhance cross-border financial flows within the region and internationally. Through close collaboration with local financial institutions, Lianlian will provide more efficient and tailored payment solutions, thereby enhancing the ease of cross-border financial flows and supporting companies expanding their operations in the Middle East and beyond.

Read more »

Kasperksy Launches Cyber Security Center at KidZania Dubai MallKasperksy, a cybersecurity company, has opened its Cyber Security Center at KidZania, located inside Dubai Mall, designed to educate children about digital safety

Read more »

Office for Digital and Media Innovation in Dubai Signs Strategic Partnership with Good Game Club PodcastThe Dubai office for digital and media innovation, managed by Dubai Media Council, has announced a strategic partnership with Good Game Club podcast, held at the Global Gaming Summit 2026 in Los Angeles. The partnership aims to promote global discussions on the evolving role of video games and their impact on the entertainment and digital content industries, through cooperation with Tencent, the founding partner of Good Game Club.

Read more »

Dubai Event Schedule for 2026 Highlights Dynamic Entertainment Sector and Exciting GamesThe official Dubai Sports Event Schedule reveals a diverse array of sports events and community activities for June 2026, fostering a thriving cultural landscape in the city with fun and exciting events.

Read more »

MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals: A Leader in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and InnovationMicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals, a prominent pharmaceutical company in the UAE, is dedicated to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and expanding its product portfolio. The company has been actively engaged in developing advanced manufacturing technologies and adhering to stringent quality standards. MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals has been working closely with the industrial sector to provide necessary regulatory and technical support for the growth of local pharmaceutical industries. The company's focus on automation, modern quality control systems, and advanced manufacturing techniques has significantly improved the efficiency and sustainability of its production processes. MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals is also dedicated to supporting the growth of the UAE's pharmaceutical industry by fostering a conducive environment for research and development, promoting technological innovation, and enhancing the competitiveness of local pharmaceutical companies in the UAE and internationally.

Read more »

Dubai's 'Solutions for Humanity' Initiative Strengthens Innovation EcosystemThe 'Solutions for Humanity' initiative, launched by Dubai's leadership, aims to foster innovation and transform ideas into practical solutions for various critical sectors. The event showcased the progress made by the first wave of projects, including Oxara, Verovi, and BeVita, which have demonstrated success in areas such as construction, AI-assisted diagnosis, and food security. The initiative also highlights Dubai's commitment to fostering a global innovation hub and driving sustainable development.

Read more »