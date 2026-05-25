Dubai developer sells luxury villa for $280 million, reflecting strong demand for high-end properties despite global economic volatility

A Dubai-based developer has sold a luxurious villa named 'Gaya' for AED 280 million, making it one of the largest transactions of re-sale villas in Dubai during the second quarter of 2026. The sale reflects the strong demand for high-end properties in the emirate despite global economic volatility.

أبرمت «دبي سوذبيز إنترناشونال ريالتي» صفقة بيع قياسية لفيلا «غايا» الفاخرة الواقعة على شاطئ جزيرة جميرا باي بقيمة 280 مليون درهم، في واحدة من أكبر صفقات إعادة بيع الفيلات الجاهزة في دبي خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2026، ما يعكس استمرار الطلب القوي على العقارات فائقة الفخامة في الإمارة رغم التقلبات الاقتصادية العالمية.

وتُعد الصفقة من أبرز معاملات العقارات السكنية الجاهزة للتسليم التي شهدتها دبي هذا العام، في وقت يواصل فيه سوق العقارات الفاخرة جذب رؤوس الأموال طويلة الأجل، خصوصاً للمنازل المطلة على الواجهة البحرية ذات المعروض المحدود. وتمتد «فيلا غايا» على مساحة بناء تبلغ 21,884 قدماً مربعة فوق قطعة أرض بمساحة 24,002 قدم مربع، وتضم ست غرف نوم، وتقع ضمن أحد أكثر الأحياء السكنية خصوصية في دبي.

وأشرف على الصفقة كل من ريغان ديفيد فولكنر وإيوانا أرميانو، المديرين في «دبي سوذبيز إنترناشونال ريالتي»، حيث حظي العقار باهتمام واسع بفضل تصميمه الفاخر وندرته وموقعه الاستثنائي على الواجهة البحرية. وتتميز الفيلا بمواصفات فاخرة تشمل مطابخ مجهزة بالكامل قادرة على خدمة ما يصل إلى 50 ضيفاً، إضافة إلى مرآب يتسع لتسع سيارات وسكن مخصص للموظفين، إلى جانب إمكانية الوصول المباشر إلى Bulgari Resort Dubai ونادي اليخوت والمرسى، ما يوفر تجربة سكنية متكاملة بمعايير ضيافة من فئة الخمس نجوم.

وتأتي الصفقة في وقت يواصل فيه سوق العقارات الفاخرة في دبي تسجيل مستويات نشاط قوية، رغم استمرار حالة الحذر في بعض الأسواق العقارية الإقليمية والعالمية. وبحسب تقرير «ريدن» حول سوق العقارات السكنية في دبي للربع الأول من 2026، سجلت الإمارة معاملات سكنية بقيمة 137.3 مليار درهم خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى من العام، فيما حافظت أسعار الفيلات الفاخرة على مرونتها بدعم من محدودية المعروض من المنازل الجاهزة.

ويشير خبراء القطاع إلى أن التركيز المتزايد على الخصوصية والاستقرار يدفع أصحاب الثروات الكبيرة إلى الاستثمار في العقارات المطلة على الواجهة البحرية، خاصة في المناطق الساحلية الراقية مثل جزيرة جميرا باي، التي تُعد من أكثر المواقع ندرة وطلباً في دبي. وقال جورج عازار، رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لـ «دبي سوذبيز إنترناشونال ريالتي» في الإمارات والسعودية والمملكة المتحدة، إن صفقة «فيلا جايا» تعكس تحولاً واضحاً في سلوك أصحاب الثروات الطائلة، مع تراجع التركيز على الشراء بغرض الاستثمار قصير الأجل مقابل زيادة الطلب على المنازل العائلية طويلة الأمد التي توفر الخصوصية الكاملة.

وأضاف أن الطلب على العقارات فائقة الفخامة في دبي لا يزال قوياً رغم المتغيرات العالمية، خاصة ضمن فئة المنازل النادرة الواقعة على الواجهة البحرية





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Dubai Luxury Villa Re-Sale Villas High-End Properties Global Economic Volatility

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