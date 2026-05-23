Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin Meets Speaker Aleksandar Photich in Serbia

UAE Minister Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin met with Serbian President Aleksandar Photich during a visit to Serbia, aiming to deepen the bilateral relations and discuss potential areas of cooperation in agriculture, sustainable food security, investment, and technology. Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin delivered a speech at the 93rd International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery and Equipment and also attended the Serbia Business Summit 2026.

During a visit to Serbia by Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, she met with Mr. Aleksandar Fotich, Serbian President, at Serbia’s Presidential Palace in Belgrade.

The main topic of discussion was seeking to strengthen the strategic partnership between UAE and Serbia in the areas of sustainable food security, agriculture, investment, and to further develop cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin praised Serbia for hosting the 93rd International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, opening the exhibition, and had a fruitful meeting with the Serbian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, Dr. Dragan Gillemotoich.

The meeting included a bilateral two-way discussion between Dr. Amina bint Abdullah Alkhazakin and Dr. Dragan Gillemotoich, where they exchanged views and discussed topics such as sustainable security food, sustainable agriculture, advanced agricultural technology, development of the livestock sector, optimization of water resources for agricultural use, promotion of export food trade, and the upcoming United Nations Water Conference 2026 hosted in the UAE





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Serbia-UAE Relations United Nations Water Conference 2026 CMEPA Between UAE And Serbia

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