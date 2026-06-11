Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls Over 1% on Wednesday, as Semiconductor Stocks Continue to Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down over 1% on Wednesday, with semiconductor stocks continuing to decline, amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran and market uncertainty. President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran 'with force' if no agreement is reached, raising the risk of further escalation following a recent escalation of tensions between the two countries.

أغلقت مؤشرات الأسهم الأمريكية الرئيسية على انخفاض تجاوز 1% يوم الأربعاء، مع استمرار تراجع أسهم شركات تصنيع الرقائق الإلكترونية، في وقت زاد فيه التوتر المتجدد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من حالة الضبابية لدى المستثمرين.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يوم الأربعاء إن الولايات المتحدة ستهاجم إيران بقوة إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، في تهديد بمزيد من التصعيد في أعقاب واحدة من أكبر جولات القتال بين الجانبين خلال شهرين. وتراجع مؤشر أشباه الموصلات بشكل حاد، وكانت شركتا إنفيديا وبرودكوم من بين أكبر الخاسرين على مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500. وانخفضت القيمة السوقية لأسهم قطاع التكنولوجيا وأسهم العمالقة السبعة بنحو نصف تريليون دولار أمس. هوت أسهم إنفيديا 3.7%, وتيسلا 3.8%, وأمازون 2.5%.

وتراجعت مايكروسوفت 1.5%, وغوغل 2.16%, وميتا 2.33%, بالمقابل ارتفعت أسهم أبل 0.35%





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Dow Jones Industrial Average Semiconductor Stocks United States Iran President Donald Trump Market Uncertainty Semiconductor Stocks Decline Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls Over 1% Semiconductor Stocks Continue To Decline Renewed Tensions Between The United States And Market Uncertainty President Donald Trump Threatened To Attack Ir Raising The Risk Of Further Escalation Followi

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