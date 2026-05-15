Dollar Rises Slightly, on Track for Biggest Weekly Gain in Months

The US dollar rose slightly on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain in months, as rising energy prices stoked inflation fears, bolstering expectations of a US rate hike this year. The dollar's rise was accompanied by rising US Treasury yields, which boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would have to raise rates this year. The dollar gained momentum throughout the week amid signs of a strong US economy despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, with inflation pressures rising at home.

ارتفع الدولار اليوم الجمعة بشكل طفيف، مسجلا أكبر زيادة أسبوعية منذ أكثر من شهرين، وذلك بعد ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة مما عزز التوقعات برفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.

وقد شهد الدولار اليوم الجمعة ارتفاعا في عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية، مما عزز توقعات المتعاملين بأن مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي سيضطر إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة هذا العام. وقد شهد الدولار اليوم الجمعة ارتفاعا في مؤشرات القوة الاقتصادية الأمريكية، مما عزز توقعاته في ظل الصراع المستمر في الشرق الأوسط. وقد شهد الدولار اليوم الجمعة ارتفاعا في مؤشرات التضخم المحلي، مما عزز توقعاته في ظل الصراع المستمر في الشرق الأوسط.

وقد شهد الدولار اليوم الجمعة ارتفاعا في مؤشرات القوة الاقتصادية الأمريكية، مما عزز توقعاته في ظل الصراع المستمر في الشرق الأوسط. وقد شهد الدولار اليوم الجمعة ارتفاعا في مؤشرات التضخم المحلي، مما عزز توقعاته في ظل الصراع المستمر في الشرق الأوسط





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Dollar Rising Inflation Rate Hike US Economy Middle East Conflict Inflation Pressures Strong US Economy

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