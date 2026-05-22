Dollar Stabilizes Near Six-Week High Amid Mixed Signals on Iran Deal

The US dollar stabilized near its highest level in six weeks on Friday, with traders hopeful for some progress in negotiations between the US and Iran. However, conflicting signals from both sides led to volatile markets overnight, with the dollar's movements remaining relatively calm in the early Asian trading session. The dollar gained slightly and settled at 99.24 against a basket of currencies, just shy of its peak of 99.515 set in the previous session, which is the highest level since April 7. The euro fell 0.03% to 1.1613 against the dollar, while the British pound remained stable at 1.3431 against the dollar. The yen, weakened by the strength of the dollar and rising oil prices, fell 0.1% to 159.09 against the dollar. The Australian dollar fell 0.06% to 0.7145 against the dollar, while the New Zealand dollar remained stable at 0.5873 against the dollar.

استقر الدولار اليوم الجمعة بالقرب من أعلى مستوى له في ستة أسابيع بعد تداولات متقلبة خلال الليل بسبب الإشارات المتضاربة حول مساعي التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، لكن المستثمرين تعلقوا بأمل إحراز بعض التقدم.

وتمسكت واشنطن وطهران بمواقف متعارضة بشأن مخزون اليورانيوم لدى إيران والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، لكن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو قال إن هناك "بعض الإشارات الإيجابية" في المحادثات. وأدت هذه الرسائل المتضاربة إلى تقلبات حادة في الأسواق خلال الليل، لكن تحركات العملات اتسمت بالهدوء إلى حد كبير في بداية التداولات الآسيوية اليوم الجمعة، إذ انتظر المستثمرون مزيدا من الوضوح.

وارتفع مؤشر الدولار قليلا واستقر عند 99.24 نقطة مقابل سلة من العملات، وهو ما لا يبتعد كثيرا عن ذروته عند 99.515 التي سجلها في الجلسة السابقة، وهي أعلى مستوى له منذ السابع من أبريل. وانخفض اليورو 0.03 بالمئة إلى 1.1613 للدولار، في حين استقر الجنيه الإسترليني عند 1.3431 للدولار. ويتجه الجنيه الإسترليني للارتفاع 0.8 بالمئة خلال الأسبوع، بعد أن انخفض بأكثر من اثنين بالمئة الأسبوع الماضي بسبب الأزمة السياسية في بريطانيا.

وحظي الدولار بدعم إضافي من البيانات التي أظهرت انخفاض طلبات إعانة البطالة في الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، في حين ارتفع نشاط التصنيع إلى أعلى مستوى له في أربع سنوات في مايو، مما يؤكد متانة أكبر اقتصاد في العالم. وقال توني سيكامور، محلل السوق في آي. جي، عن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط "نحن نقترب من نهاية الأسبوع الثاني عشر، ومر ستة أسابيع على سريان وقف إطلاق النار، ولست مقتنعا حقا بأننا اقتربنا من التوصل إلى حل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران".

وأضاف "ما زلت أشعر أن هناك مخاطر من ارتفاع الدولار، لأنني لا أرى حقا مخرجا من هذه الأزمة في الشرق الأوسط دون أن تضطر الولايات المتحدة إلى اتخاذ موقف أكثر حزما". وانخفض الدولار الأسترالي 0.06 بالمئة إلى 0.7145 مقابل الدولار الأمريكي، في حين بلغ سعر الدولار النيوزيلندي 0.5873 مقابل العملة الأمريكية. وأدت قوة الدولار واستمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى إضعاف الين، الذي كافح اليوم الجمعة للبقاء فوق مستوى 159 مقابل الدولار. وانخفضت العملة اليابانية 0.1 بالمئة إلى 159.09 للدولار.

ويأتي التراجع الجديد للين على الرغم مما يحتمل أنه كان تدخلا من طوكيو قبل أسابيع قليلة لدعم العملة، وهو ما جعل المتداولين في حالة تأهب لمزيد من التحركات من قبل السلطات اليابانية





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