Dollar Stabilizes Amid Doubts Over Iran Deal, Oil Prices, and Market Uncertainty

The US dollar stabilized on Tuesday, following a decline in investor optimism for a quick resolution of the Iran crisis and the recent US strikes on Iranian targets. The euro slightly weakened to 1.163 dollars, while the yen and Australian dollar also saw slight declines. The New Zealand dollar, however, remained stable before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Oil prices rose slightly, with Brent crude futures gaining 1.5% to 97.76 dollars per barrel.

استقر الدولار اليوم الثلاثاء وسط تضاؤل آمال المستثمرين في التوصل إلى اتفاق قريبا لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي وإنهاء حرب إيران، وذلك في أعقاب الهجمات الأمريكية الجديدة على أهداف إيرانية والتصريحات التي أشارت إلى أن التوصل إلى اتفاق قد يستغرق بعض الوقت.

وأبقى احتمال التوصل إلى اتفاق أسعار النفط دون 100 دولار للبرميل، وخفف الضغط على عملات الأسواق الناشئة، وعزز الرغبة في المخاطرة بشكل طفيف هذا الأسبوع. لكن التفاؤل في السوق ظل محدودا بسبب تعليقات وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو اليوم الثلاثاء بأن التفاوض على اتفاق مع إيران ربما يستغرق بضعة أيام، بعد يوم من شن القوات الأمريكية ما وصفته واشنطن بأنه ضربات دفاعية في جنوب إيران. وانخفض اليورو قليلا إلى 1.163 دولار اليوم بعد ارتفاعه 0.3 بالمئة أمس الاثنين.

وبلغ سعر الين الياباني 158.99 للدولار. وانخفض الدولار الأسترالي، الذي يُنظر إليه في كثير من الأحيان على أنه مؤشر للمخاطر، 0.23 بالمئة إلى 0.7158 دولار بعد ارتفاعه 0.65 بالمئة أمس الاثنين. وسجل الدولار النيوزيلندي 0.5848 دولار، بانخفاض 0.42 بالمئة قبل قرار السياسة النقدية الذي سيصدره البنك المركزي النيوزيلندي غدا الأربعاء، وأظهر استطلاع لرويترز أن 28 من أصل 29 خبيرا اقتصاديا لا يتوقعون أي تغيير.

وانخفضت عوائد سندات الخزانة بشكل حاد اليوم الثلاثاء مع عودة الأسواق الأمريكية من عطلة، لتلحق بانخفاض عوائد السندات العالمية على خلفية توقعات إبرام اتفاق سلام. وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.5 بالمئة إلى 97.76 دولارا للبرميل بعد انخفاضها سبعة بالمئة أمس الاثنين.

ولا يتوقع المحللون عودة أسعار الطاقة إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب في أي وقت قريب، حتى إذا ما تم التوصل لحل قصير المدى، إذ ستستغرق سلاسل التوريد وقتا لتعود إلى طبيعتها مما سيبقي المخاوف بشأن التضخم وأسعار الفائدة قائمة





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