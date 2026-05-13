Dollar Strong, Yen Weak: U.S. Inflation Data and Yen Rally

The U.S. dollar strengthened, the yen weakened, and the Australian dollar held steady against major currencies after the release of higher-than-expected inflation data. Yen gains were sparked by a rise in expected interest rates, while the Australian dollar held as the U.S. inflation data was less expected. The euro, British pound, and Japanese yen weakened compared to the U.S. dollar.

استقر الدولار بالقرب من أعلى مستوى في أسبوع، أمس، وسط تجدد حالة الضبابية في الشرق الأوسط، ومع تحليل المتعاملين لبيانات التضخم الأمريكية، التي جاءت أعلى من المتوقع، ومتابعتهم الدقيقة لتحركات الين.

وانخفض اليورو 0.26 %، إلى 1.17095 دولار، وتراجع الجنيه الاسترليني 0.1 %، إلى 1.3524 دولار. واستقر الدولار الأسترالي شديد التأثير بالمخاطر عند 0.72410 دولار أمريكي، في حين انخفض الدولار النيوزيلندي 0.3 %، إلى 0.59345 دولار أمريكي. وارتفع مؤشر الدولار، الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية مقابل سلة من ست عملات رئيسة أخرى، 0.2 % إلى 98.501 نقطة، قرب أقوى مستوى في منذ الخامس من مايو.

وتضاءلت الآمال في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب الدائرة في الشرق الأوسط، بعد أن قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إن وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران «على وشك الانهيار»، بعد أن رفضت طهران اقتراحاً أمريكياً لإنهاء الحرب. وارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأمريكي 3.8 % خلال 12 شهراً منتهية في أبريل، وهو أكبر ارتفاع سنوي منذ مايو 2023، إذ دفعت صدمة النفط التي تسببت فيها الحرب مع إيران الأسعار إلى الارتفاع.

وارتفع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل عامين، الذي يتحرك عادة بالتوازي مع توقعات أسعار الفائدة لدى مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي، إلى 3.9812 %. وانخفض الين 0.1 %، إلى 157.77 للدولار، بعد أن أثار ارتفاع مفاجئ، الثلاثاء، تكهنات بمراجعة أسعار الفائدة من جانب السلطات، وهو ما يمثل غالباً مقدمة للتدخل لدعم العملة.

وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي، سكوت بيسنت، إن الولايات المتحدة واليابان تعتقدان أن التقلبات المفرطة في سوق العملات أمر غير مرغوب فيه، وهي تعليقات اعتُبرت داعمة لجولة التدخل الأحدث من جانب حكومة طوكيو لدعم الين. ووجرى تداول اليوان الصيني، عند نحو 6.79 للدولار، بالقرب من أقوى مستوى له منذ فبراير 2023، قبل زيارة ترامب إلى بكين





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dollar U.S. Dollar Inflation Yen Australian Dollar Japanese Yen Euro British Pound

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Technology giants raise funds in non-US dollar-denominated debt markets for AIThe demand for financing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) among technology giants is on the rise, leading them to explore non-US dollar denominated debt markets. This trend is evident from the plans of Alphabet (Google) to issue bonds in yen and Amazon's preparation to list its bonds in Swiss francs. The rising investments and spending on AI infrastructure by US technology companies are pushing them to attract more investments from outside the US, which poses risks to the tech sector. It is expected that US tech companies will spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year, a significant increase from the $410 billion spent in 2025.

Read more »

American Stock Market Tumbles on Higher Oil Prices and Inflation DataThe US stock market experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.40%), the S&P 500 (-0.47%), and the Nasdaq Composite (-0.76%) all posting losses. The main drivers of the decline were higher oil prices and inflation data that came in above expectations in April, fueling concerns about a resurgence of inflationary pressures.

Read more »

Stock Market Tumbles in US, Europe, and Gulf Amid Inflation Concerns and Iran TensionsThe stock market in the US, Europe, and the Gulf region experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the Standard & Poor's 500 indices closing at a lower level compared to their previous record highs. The decline was attributed to higher inflation rates and growing concerns over the Iran-US tensions, particularly the ongoing standoff over the nuclear deal.

Read more »

Gold stabilization near 4713$ amid American-Chinese summit and Middle East developments; Silver at 87.4$, Inflation in US boosts rate keeping; India hikes import taxes on gold and silver to 15%The beginning of the Asian trading day on Wednesday saw gold stability as investors await a significant Chinese-American summit in Beijing, monitoring developments in the Middle East conflict. At 01:00 UTC, gold remained unchanged at 4713.39 USD/oz without any noticeable change. US June gold futures contracts rose by 0.7% to 4721.80 USD/oz. Silver grew by 1% to 87.40 USD/oz, platinum fell by 0.1% to 2124.70 USD/oz, while palladium increased by 0.4% to 1497 USD/oz. US President Donald Trump believes China's assistance in Iran is not necessary, even with the dwindling hopes for a permanent agreement and Iran's increased control over the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to discuss the Iran conflict, urging China to join with the US in international efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. Inflation in the US has risen to its highest level in three years, driving the US central bank to maintain its interest rate. The Indian government increased the import tax for gold and silver by six percentage points to fifteen percentage points, lengthening the process of import policy adjustment in the country's exchange rate battles. The price of oil decreased on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions of increases, as investors monitored the harsh ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war. The US Senate confirmed the nomination of Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, a crucial step towards the Fed's new leadership.

Read more »

UAE-based group in strategic partnership with European AI data centerUAE-based group in strategic partnership with European AI data center

Read more »

Noble Metals Rally as Supply Disruptions PersistPrices of copper and other industrial metals have been on the rise, with copper prices reaching a new high of $14,000 per ton, approaching the record high set in January. The rise in prices is attributed to supply disruptions caused by mine issues worldwide, particularly in Africa. Sulfur, a key ingredient in copper production, is facing supply shortages, which could impact copper production in Africa and other regions. The rise in prices is also attributed to the ongoing trade tensions between the US and Iran, as well as the potential impact of tariffs on copper imports. Additionally, the Chinese mining sector is facing a shortage of raw materials, which could impact copper production in the country.

Read more »