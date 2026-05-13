Diverse Preparations for the 20th Edition of Art Dubai

The preparations for the 20th edition of Art Dubai have been different, focusing on the achievements of the exhibition to create a unique and innovative program. The exhibition, which has been running for 20 years, has transformed from a mere art fair into a cultural project that has shaped the relationship between art, public, and city through various programs and initiatives. It has also become a platform that foresees the future, celebrates diversity, and provides opportunities for non-traditional practices, thereby contributing to the growth of Dubai's art scene. The exhibition will feature large-scale exhibitions, installations, performances, and daily discussions, with a lineup of artists, institutions, and organizations collaborating on the program. The 20th edition of Art Dubai will also pay tribute to the 20-year journey of the exhibition, highlighting the role of various institutions and individuals in shaping the art scene in the region. The exhibition aims to be a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and cultural exchange, and to continue to contribute to the quality of life in Dubai.

بينيديتا غيون: التحضير لهذه الدورة كان مختلفاً، إذ استندنا على إنجازات «المعرض» لتقديم نسخة مميّزة بالأسئلة التي يمكن طرحها. تنطلق اليوم فعاليات الدورة الـ20 من «آرت دبي» في مدينة جميرا، برعاية صاحب السموّ الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، بنسخة استثنائية تحتفي بمسيرة المعرض الممتدة على مدار عقدين، عبر برنامج يركز على صالات العرض والمؤسسات الفنية، والمجتمعات التي أسهمت في تشكيل سوق الفن في المنطقة، فضلاً عن الصالات العالمية، ومجموعة من التكليفات الفنية، وتقام هذه الدورة بصيغة معدلة تستحضر إرث المعرض، مع التركيز على ربط الممارسات الفنية الإقليمية بالسياقات العالمية الأوسع.

ومنذ انطلاقته قبل 20 عاماً، لم يكن «آرت دبي»، مجرد معرض فني، بل كان مشروعاً ثقافياً طموحاً، عمل على صياغة العلاقة بين الفن والجمهور والمدينة من خلال البرامج والمبادرات التي باتت جزءاً أساسياً من هويته، وتمكّن المعرض على مدى عقدين من الزمن من التحول إلى منصة عالمية قادرة على استشراف المستقبل، والاحتفاء بالتنوع الفني، ومنح الممارسات غير التقليدية فرصتها، ما أسهم في تعزيز مكانة دبي في قلب الخريطة العالمية للفنون.

وتضم الدورة الـ20 من المعرض - الذي ينظم بشراكة استراتيجية مع هيئة الثقافة والفنون في دبي - معارض وتركيبات فنية ضخمة وتكليفات وعروضاً أدائية، إلى جانب برنامج يومي من الحوارات والجلسات، ويشارك في التعاون المؤسسي كلٌّ من السركال، وفن جميل، ومؤسسة بارجيل للفنون، ومقتنيات دبي، وبيت الفنون، ووزارة الثقافة، والجناح الوطني الإماراتي، وبينالي البندقية، ومؤسسة الشارقة للفنون، إضافة إلى مقتني الأعمال الفنية. أما التكليفات الفنية والتركيبات، فتقدمها مجموعة من الفنانين، ومن بين الأعمال «المسار» لخالد البنا، و«قلب مكان» لياو أوسو، و«معت» لهاشل اللمكي، و«برج» و«ذكريات حجارة» لكيفورك مراد، و«طريق الحرير» لندى رازافيبور، و«أغنية، قصة منحوتة 1و2» لسودارشان شيتي





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Art Dubai Exhibition Cultural Project Relationship Between Art Public And City Diversity Non-Traditional Practices Future Foreseeing Collaboration Programs Institutions Organizations Artists Exhibitions Installations Performances Discussions 20Th Edition 20-Year Journey Tribute Shaping The Art Scene Region Quality Of Life Dubai Future Innovation Creativity Cultural Exchange

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