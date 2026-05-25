Director-General of WHO Warns of 'Severe and Complex' Ebola Outbreak in Congo Democratic Republic

The Director-General of WHO has warned of a 'severe and complex' Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging neighboring countries to act urgently. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has a high fatality rate and no specific vaccine or treatment.

حذر المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية الاثنين من أن جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية تواجه تفشيا خطيرا للغاية ومعقدا لفيروس إيبولا، داعيا الدول المجاورة إلى التحرك فورا.

وقال تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس خلال اجتماع وزاري عبر الإنترنت نظمته وكالة الصحة التابعة للاتحاد الإفريقي إن العديد من جوانب هذا الوباء تجعل إدارته معقدة بشكل خاص. وأضاف أن التأخير في اكتشاف الوباء يعني أننا نحاول الآن اللحاق بوباء ينتشر بسرعة كبيرة. نعكف على تكثيف العمليات بشكل عاجل، ولكن في الوقت الحالي، ينتشر الوباء بشكل أسرع منا.

من المقرر أن يزور المسؤول الأممي جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية الثلاثاء برفقة المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الطوارئ الصحية التابع لمنظمة الصحة العالمية تشيكوي إيهيكويزو، وهو عالم أوبئة متخصص في الأمراض المعدية. أعلنت الكونغو الديموقراطية في 15 مايو عن وباء الإيبولا، الناجم عن فيروس بونديبوجيو الذي لا يوجد له حاليا لقاح أو علاج محدد، وتصل نسبة الوفيات الناجمة عنه إلى 50%. وقد أصدرت منظمة الصحة العالمية تحذيرا صحيا دوليا.

وأوضح تيدروس أنه حتى الآن، تم تأكيد 101 حالة إصابة في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية، مع 10 وفيات مؤكدة. لكننا نعلم أن تفشي المرض في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية أكبر بكثير. فهناك الآن أكثر من 900 حالة مشتبه بها و220 حالة وفاة مشتبه بها. وتابع أن السؤال الوحيد هو مدى سرعة تحقيقنا ذلك، وكم من الأرواح ستُزهق في الأثناء.

رفعت منظمة الصحة العالمية الجمعة تقييمها لمخاطر الصحة العامة في الكونغو الديموقراطية من مرتفعة إلى مرتفعة جدا، وهو أعلى مستوى. ولا تزال المنظمة تعتبر المخاطر مرتفعة على المستوى الإقليمي و منخفضة على المستوى العالمي. من جهته، حذر المركز الإفريقي لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها ووكالة الصحة القارية السبت من أن عشر دول إفريقية مهددة بفيروس إيبولا، بالإضافة إلى الكونغو الديموقراطية مركز الوباء وجارتها أوغندا. وقال تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس إن الدول المتاخمة لجمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية مهددة بشكل خاص، ويجب عليها التحرك فورا.

وفي أوغندا، تم تأكيد خمس حالات إصابة وتسجيل حالة وفاة واحدة. لكنه لم يوضح بالتفصيل الإجراءات التي يجب على هذه البلدان اتخاذها، ولكن على أرض الواقع في الكونغو الديموقراطية، تدعم منظمة الصحة العالمية السلطات الوطنية، لا سيما في تتبع المخالطين، وإنشاء مراكز العلاج، والتوعية بشأن المخاطر





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo WHO Severe Outbreak Urgent Action

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